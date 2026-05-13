Uttarakhand announces ‘No Vehicle Day’, work-from-home push and 50% cut in CM fleet amid fuel conservation drive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a series of short-term and long-term measures aimed at conserving fuel and energy resources, including a weekly “No Vehicle Day”, promotion of work-from-home practices and a 50% reduction in official vehicle fleets.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday where the state government announced multiple fuel conservation and energy-saving measures, including a weekly “No Vehicle Day” and a 50% reduction in official vehicle fleets.

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According to a government press note issued after a cabinet meeting chaired by the CM, the state government decided to implement multiple reforms with immediate effect in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for responsible energy use amid global uncertainty.

The Chief Minister said the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing crisis in West Asia had placed pressure on global supply chains, particularly fuel, food items and fertilisers. According to the government note, Dhami said India was also facing rising fuel costs, import dependence and economic pressure due to the international situation.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small but practical behavioral changes in the current situation, the press note stated.

‘No Vehicle Day’, work-from-home and AC restrictions

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{{^usCountry}} According to the cabinet decisions, the number of vehicles in the fleets of the Chief Minister and ministers will be reduced by 50%. The government also announced that one day every week would be observed as a “No Vehicle Day”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the cabinet decisions, the number of vehicles in the fleets of the Chief Minister and ministers will be reduced by 50%. The government also announced that one day every week would be observed as a “No Vehicle Day”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government note stated that work-from-home would be encouraged on the designated day and citizens would also be inspired to voluntarily observe a weekly “No Vehicle Day”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government note stated that work-from-home would be encouraged on the designated day and citizens would also be inspired to voluntarily observe a weekly “No Vehicle Day”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government further said that video conferencing-based meetings would be promoted across government departments while the private sector would also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government further said that video conferencing-based meetings would be promoted across government departments while the private sector would also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Efforts would also be made to limit the use of air conditioners in both government and private buildings, according to the official statement. ‘One officer, one vehicle’ policy and EV push {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Efforts would also be made to limit the use of air conditioners in both government and private buildings, according to the official statement. ‘One officer, one vehicle’ policy and EV push {{/usCountry}}

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The cabinet decisions also included measures aimed at reducing official fuel consumption.

According to the press note:

Officers handling more than one department will be allowed to use only one vehicle per day

Government employees will be encouraged to use public transport

The transport department has been directed to increase bus services and capacity

The state government also announced that an updated electric vehicle policy would be introduced soon.

Fifty percent of all new government vehicle purchases will mandatorily be EVs, the government note said, adding that EV charging stations and charging infrastructure would be expanded on priority.

Restrictions on foreign visits, focus on local tourism

The Uttarakhand government also announced restrictions on official foreign travel.

According to the official statement, domestic tourism would be promoted under a “Visit My State” campaign focused on heritage, religious, wellness, rural and eco-tourism circuits.

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The government said destination weddings would be encouraged through a proposed single-window clearance system and overseas Indians would also be encouraged to spend holidays in Uttarakhand.

Campaigns on local products, gold purchases and edible oil consumption

The cabinet also approved awareness campaigns under the banner “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan”.

According to the government note:

Local product sales would be promoted under a “Made in State” campaign

Government procurement would strictly follow “Make in India” norms

Citizens would be encouraged to limit gold purchases for one year

The government further announced campaigns promoting low-oil diets and healthier food practices.

Schools, hospitals and government canteens would review edible oil usage, while hotels, dhabas and street food vendors would be encouraged to introduce “low-oil menus”, according to the statement.

Push for natural farming and clean energy

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The cabinet decisions also included measures on sustainable agriculture and clean energy.

According to the government note:

Farmers would receive training in natural farming, zero-budget farming and bio-inputs

Awareness campaigns would focus on balanced fertiliser use and soil health

PNG connections would be expanded in mission mode

Rooftop solar installations under PM Surya Ghar Yojana would be promoted

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments were directed to promote biogas

The government also announced that approvals for mining, solar and power projects would be expedited through a high-powered committee chaired by the chief secretary, with proposals to be cleared within 60 days.

Part of wider BJP-led austerity push

The development comes amid a broader push by BJP-led governments following PM Modi’s recent appeal for austerity and fuel conservation amid the West Asia crisis and rising global energy concerns.

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Prime Minister Modi has himself reduced the size of his convoy during recent visits while maintaining mandatory SPG security arrangements.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced limits on official vehicle use and encouraged carpooling and public transport, while Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav reduced the size of his convoy and discouraged vehicle rallies.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a 50% reduction in vehicle fleets used by ministers and officials and promoted work-from-home, cycling, EV use and public transport, reported ANI.

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