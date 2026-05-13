Delhi govt to limit official vehicles, push carpooling and public transport after PM Modi’s appeal to conserve energy

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation amid global energy uncertainty, the Delhi government has decided to limit the number of vehicles used for official purposes and encourage carpooling and the use of public transport across departments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed fuel conservation and energy-saving measures, announcing restrictions on official vehicle use and promoting carpooling and public transport in line with PM Narendra Modi’s appeal. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a post on X, Gupta said the decision was taken in the spirit of the Prime Minister’s call to turn energy conservation into a “people’s movement” in view of the current global situation. “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has made an appeal to the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and to turn energy conservation into a people's movement,” Gupta said in the post.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government had decided to reduce the number of vehicles used for departmental operations and official work. According to Gupta, she herself, all cabinet ministers, BJP MLAs, public representatives, officers and departments of the Delhi government would use only the minimum number of vehicles required and prioritise carpooling and public transport.

“Taking the spirit of this important appeal by the Honorable Prime Minister ji to heart, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental operations,” Gupta said on X. She added that energy conservation was directly linked to national interest and that the Delhi government was committed to promoting fuel conservation and public transport.