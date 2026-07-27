Uttarakhand Chief Minister interacts with writers, discusses literature’s role in development and cultural preservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with senior writers and litterateurs from across the state at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun, where discussions centred on the role of literature in the state's development, preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of social awareness.

CM Dhami emphasised fostering a literary environment and supporting young readers, while announcing book donations to local libraries and initiatives to honor literary contributions in Uttarakhand.

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During the interaction, the participating authors presented copies of their books to the Chief Minister. Dhami met each writer individually, enquired about their work and discussed their literary contributions and ongoing writing projects.

Literature key to preserving culture and shaping society: CM Dhami

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said writers are not only a reflection of society but also serve as guides who provide direction for social progress. He said literature has an important role in Uttarakhand's overall development, preservation of its rich cultural heritage and strengthening of social consciousness.

He said the state government is making continuous efforts to create a strong literary environment and encourage writers across Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been the land of penance and work of sages including Maharishi Ved Vyasa and has produced several literary figures who have made significant contributions to Indian literature. He added that collective efforts are needed to cultivate reading and writing habits among the younger generation.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan is working to collect, preserve and publish old, scattered and unpublished literary works from the state. He also said the government is working on establishing two literary villages to develop Uttarakhand as an important destination for literary tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan is working to collect, preserve and publish old, scattered and unpublished literary works from the state. He also said the government is working on establishing two literary villages to develop Uttarakhand as an important destination for literary tourism. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting measures taken to recognise literary contributions, the Chief Minister said the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman' was introduced in 2022, followed by the 'Deerghkaalin Sahitya Sevi Samman' in 2025 to honour and encourage writers.

CM extends support to Rudraprayag book donation campaign

On the occasion of Harela festival, Dhami also extended support to the Rudraprayag district administration's '1000 Book Donation Campaign'. During the interaction with writers, he announced that the government would purchase 50 books authored by the participating writers and donate them to the public library in Rudraprayag.

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The campaign, being organised under the theme 'One Book, One Tree, One Bright Future', aims to build the collection of the district's public library.

Praising the initiative, the Chief Minister said books form the foundation of knowledge, values and positive thinking in society. He added that the contribution would help promote the culture of book donation while encouraging reading habits among young people.

Several writers and dignitaries, including members of the media advisory committee, former senior officials and literary personalities from across the state, attended the programme.