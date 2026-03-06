Uttarakhand CM approves ₹171 crore for roads, infrastructure and urban projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to ₹171 crore for multiple development projects across the state, including road construction, strengthening of power infrastructure, urban facilities and traffic management works. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved ₹171 crore for road construction, infrastructure upgrades, traffic management projects in Dehradun, and development works including the Champawat City Centre across the state.

According to an official statement, the approvals cover projects across several assembly constituencies and departments under the state plan.

Under the road infrastructure component, funds have been sanctioned for the construction and improvement of motor roads in different districts. These include ₹3.35 crore for construction of the Satratve–Sigi Nargol–Girechhina Milan motor road in Bageshwar block of Bageshwar district; ₹3.75 crore for improvement works on the Kalimath–Kotma–Jal–Chaumasi motor road in the Kedarnath assembly segment of Chamoli district; and ₹4.27 crore for construction of the Paiyagarhi Rajbaw Malla Deod motor road near Kotdisain in the Rikhnikhal block of Pauri Garhwal’s Lansdowne assembly constituency.

In Champawat district, the chief minister approved ₹12.15 crore for hotmix work on the Kimtoli–Raushal motor road in Lohaghat assembly constituency. An additional ₹62.33 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a modern multi-storey parking facility and shopping complex at the roadways station in Champawat, proposed as the Champawat City Centre.

The chief minister also approved a grant of ₹50.25 crore during the financial year 2025–26 for the construction of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project under Grant No. 21.

In addition, ₹1.60 crore has been sanctioned for renovation works, including civil and electrical upgrades, for 12 rooms located on the second floor of Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi, which falls under the control of the state property department.

To address traffic congestion in Dehradun, the chief minister approved ₹33.45 crore for six projects aimed at improving traffic management and urban mobility in the city.

Separately, Dhami approved the grant of a monthly pension of ₹20,000 under the Loktantra Senani Samman scheme to Suman Jain, a resident of Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, with effect from June 27, 2025.

The chief minister also approved proposals to name several motor roads after freedom fighters, state movement activists and soldiers. These include naming the Kunigad–Hiruli Bazaar to Rampur–Chaukhutia motor road in Almora district after Shaheed Subedar Bhawani Dutt Joshi (Sena Medal); the Lwani–Suya motor road in Deval block of Chamoli district after freedom fighter Khim Singh; the road from Gopeshwar Mandal to village Gwad in Badrinath assembly segment after freedom fighter Mehrban Singh Rawat; and the Nainisain–Kalusain–Amsaun (Seragad) motor road in Karnaprayag after Uttarakhand statehood activist Tularam Thapliyal.

In another decision, the chief minister approved the organisation of the 5th Digital Empowerment Meet and Awards – Uttarakhand Chapter in Dehradun. The event, proposed to be held on March 23 and 24, 2026, will focus on the theme “Uttarakhand Digital Transformation through AI – Towards Viksit Bharat 2047” and will be organised by Advocating Progressive Action for Change Digital Innovation News Network Private Limited, Noida.