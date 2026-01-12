Uttarakhand CM approves ₹227.73 crore for development projects, clears DA hike for staff of autonomous bodies

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial allocations totalling ₹227.73 crore for a range of development projects across the state, alongside clearing an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for employees of two autonomous institutions drawing salaries under the Seventh Pay Commission. Uttarakhand Chief Minister approved ₹164.67 crore for urban development projects through the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accorded approval for ₹59.11 crore for redevelopment works in the Rodi Belwala area under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor project. The project is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve riverfront infrastructure and associated urban facilities in Haridwar, which is a major religious and tourist centre.

In a separate decision, the Chief Minister approved the release of the second instalment of funds for the construction of a boundary wall and main gate at the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly complex in Bhararisain, located in the Gairsain (Chamoli) Assembly constituency. Against a total project cost of ₹9.87 crore, 40% of the amount— ₹3.95 crore—has been approved for release as the second tranche. Bhararisain serves as the summer capital of Uttarakhand, and infrastructure development at the assembly complex has been undertaken in phases over recent years.

Additionally, approval has been granted for ₹164.67 crore under the “Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment to States” for the financial year 2024–25. The funds will be allocated to the Housing Department, Uttarakhand, for the implementation of nine projects by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority and the district-level development authority in Nainital. According to the government, a formal government order for the release of this amount has already been issued.

The capital investment assistance scheme is part of a broader framework through which states receive support for infrastructure and urban development projects aimed at improving planning capacity and service delivery. In Uttarakhand, development authorities have been involved in projects related to urban infrastructure, housing, and regulated growth in hill towns and expanding urban areas.

Apart from development-related approvals, the Chief Minister has also cleared a revision in dearness allowance for regular employees of autonomous institutions U-COST (Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology) and U-SAC (Uttarakhand Space Application Centre) who are drawing salaries under the Seventh Revised Pay Commission.

As per the approved proposal, the DA rate for eligible employees will be increased to 55% with effect from January 1, 2025, and further revised to 58% from July 1, 2025. The decision brings DA rates for these autonomous bodies in line with revisions announced periodically for government employees, subject to state-level approvals.