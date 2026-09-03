Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired the governing body meeting of the Uttarakhand State Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (USCPPGG) at the Secretariat, stressing research, innovation and effective implementation in policy making. He said policies and schemes should reflect the state’s geographical conditions, challenges and future requirements.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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Dhami directed officials to use findings from research and studies to make government policies and schemes more effective. He also called for case studies based on the state’s achievements and notable work across sectors, along with greater focus on training and capacity building of officials at the district level.

The meeting agreed to provide stipends to 10 postgraduate students each year from major universities for capstone projects. The initiative will encourage research on priority subjects identified by the state.

Members suggested promoting high-value, low-volume products and giving special focus to MSMEs and home tourism in hill areas to create employment and self-employment opportunities.

They also proposed detailed research on eight major reform areas linked to the state’s future development. Annual monitoring targets and regular evaluation of schemes were emphasised, along with periodic assessment of policy effectiveness.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting discussed the Developed Uttarakhand-2047 strategy, focusing on economic growth and employment, human resources and welfare, forests and biodiversity, climate adaptation, infrastructure, local governance, regional development and technology-enabled governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting discussed the Developed Uttarakhand-2047 strategy, focusing on economic growth and employment, human resources and welfare, forests and biodiversity, climate adaptation, infrastructure, local governance, regional development and technology-enabled governance. {{/usCountry}}

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USCPPGG’s work with UNDP on Sustainable Development Goals was also reviewed. The meeting was informed that Uttarakhand ranks first among Himalayan states in SDG performance.

Dhami also released the book “Uttarakhand at 25: A Himalayan State with Infinite Possibilities”, documenting the state’s 25-year journey. He directed officials to examine useful suggestions made by governing body members and take necessary action for stronger outcomes.