Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrates Holi across state, highlights culture, faith and development

Holi celebrations in Uttarakhand this year blended festivity with displays of the state’s cultural heritage and public outreach, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in multiple events across Dehradun, Champawat and Khatima. Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in a Holi Milan programme with folk artists at the chief minister’s residence in Dehradun.

At a Holi Milan programme held at the chief minister’s residence in Dehradun, folk artists from Garhwal, Kumaon, Jaunsar and the Terai regions presented traditional performances. Artists from Jaunsar performed the Harul dance, while singers from Kumaon rendered traditional Holi songs. The venue echoed with the sounds of dhol, manjira and other folk instruments, showcasing Uttarakhand’s cultural diversity.

Dhami joined the celebrations, interacting with artists and briefly participating in the traditional performances. The event, officials said, reflected the government’s emphasis on preserving folk traditions and regional art forms.

On the occasion, the chief minister also met former Uttarakhand chief ministers Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Singh Rawat at their residences to extend Holi greetings, describing it as part of the state’s political tradition of courtesy and respect for senior leaders.

During his visit to Champawat district, Dhami inaugurated the annual fair at Maa Purnagiri Dham and reviewed development works underway in the temple area. He said facilities such as parking, drinking water and crowd management systems were being modernised to improve convenience for pilgrims.

The chief minister also attended the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav and a Holi Milan function in Lohaghat, where he interacted with residents amid traditional music and festivities.

In Khatima, large numbers of people gathered for a Holi Milan event, with celebrations marked by traditional drums, colours and public participation.

Addressing gatherings during the events, Dhami said the state government was committed to preserving Sanatan cultural traditions while accelerating development. He said protecting Uttarakhand’s cultural identity and promoting infrastructure growth would remain key priorities.