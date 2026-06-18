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Uttarakhand CM Dhami clears 105 crore for roads, civic works and Kumbh projects

Uttarakhand CM Dhami approved projects worth ₹105 crore for roads, urban infrastructure, temple restoration and Kumbh Mela preparations across the state.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 10:41 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth more than 105 crore for a range of infrastructure, urban development and public utility projects across Uttarakhand, including preparations linked to Kumbh Mela 2027.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday. (@pushkardhami X)

The approvals cover road construction and strengthening works, temple beautification projects, civic infrastructure, urban waste management, street lighting and disaster restoration works across multiple districts and assembly constituencies.

Among the major approvals, the chief minister sanctioned funds for the beautification and renovation of Haruhit Temple in Kadholi under Bhikiyasain Nagar Panchayat. The project received approval worth 93.36 lakh, including a first instalment of 56 lakh. Another 72.67 lakh was approved for the beautification of Maa Bal Kunwari Mata Temple at Devikhal in Dwarikhal block, with 43.60 lakh cleared as the first instalment.

The government also approved 1.41 crore for constructing separate toilets and additional rooms for transgender persons, persons with disabilities and women in labour courts located in Dehradun, Kashipur and Haridwar.

The package also includes funds for procurement of waste collection vehicles and sanitation equipment in municipal councils and nagar panchayats including Nainital, Purola, Mahuakhedaganj, Gularbhoj and Banbasa.

Road and disaster restoration works

Several road infrastructure and restoration projects also received approval. These include 7.76 crore for reconstruction of disaster-damaged roads and drains in Raipur assembly constituency of Dehradun district.

In Rudrapur city, 13.73 crore was approved for widening the road stretch from Gaba Chowk to DD Chowk. Another 4.02 crore was sanctioned for blacktopping the remaining section of the Chhenagad-Baksir motor road in Jakholi block of Rudraprayag district.

Under the state plan, 3.87 crore was approved for improvement of the Vijaypur-Pahadpani pedestrian route in Haldwani block of Lalkuan assembly constituency. The government also sanctioned 9.87 crore for road strengthening and blacktopping from Maunpokhari to Hareshwar Temple in Champawat district.

In Ramnagar assembly constituency, 4.06 crore was approved for strengthening the Hanuman Dham Temple motor road connected to the Ramnagar-Kaladungi-Haldwani-Kathgodam-Chorgalia-Sitarganj-Bijti state highway.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami clears 105 crore for roads, civic works and Kumbh projects
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami clears 105 crore for roads, civic works and Kumbh projects
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