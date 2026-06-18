Uttarakhand CM Dhami clears 105 crore for roads, civic works and Kumbh projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth more than ₹105 crore for a range of infrastructure, urban development and public utility projects across Uttarakhand, including preparations linked to Kumbh Mela 2027.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday. (@pushkardhami X)

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The approvals cover road construction and strengthening works, temple beautification projects, civic infrastructure, urban waste management, street lighting and disaster restoration works across multiple districts and assembly constituencies.

Among the major approvals, the chief minister sanctioned funds for the beautification and renovation of Haruhit Temple in Kadholi under Bhikiyasain Nagar Panchayat. The project received approval worth ₹93.36 lakh, including a first instalment of ₹56 lakh. Another ₹72.67 lakh was approved for the beautification of Maa Bal Kunwari Mata Temple at Devikhal in Dwarikhal block, with ₹43.60 lakh cleared as the first instalment.

The government also approved ₹1.41 crore for constructing separate toilets and additional rooms for transgender persons, persons with disabilities and women in labour courts located in Dehradun, Kashipur and Haridwar.

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{{^usCountry}} Projects linked to tourism and urban amenities also received funding support. The tourism department secured approval of ₹1.50 crore for projects in the Ranikhet assembly constituency of Almora district during the current financial year. Urban infrastructure push {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Projects linked to tourism and urban amenities also received funding support. The tourism department secured approval of ₹1.50 crore for projects in the Ranikhet assembly constituency of Almora district during the current financial year. Urban infrastructure push {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CM Dhami approved ₹4.96 crore for installation of LED streetlights under Kotdwar Municipal Corporation. In Ramnagar, Nainital district, ₹18.59 lakh was sanctioned for construction of Type-III residential buildings for judicial employees at the civil court complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Dhami approved ₹4.96 crore for installation of LED streetlights under Kotdwar Municipal Corporation. In Ramnagar, Nainital district, ₹18.59 lakh was sanctioned for construction of Type-III residential buildings for judicial employees at the civil court complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, the state approved a central government-backed project worth ₹4.17 crore for construction of a 50-bed barrack at the fire station in Mayapur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, the state approved a central government-backed project worth ₹4.17 crore for construction of a 50-bed barrack at the fire station in Mayapur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A major chunk of the approvals was directed toward urban development projects under the ring-fenced account mechanism. The Chief Minister sanctioned ₹48.58 crore for construction of animal crematorium facilities in Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rudrapur, Haridwar and Roorkee, along with legacy waste disposal works in several municipal bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major chunk of the approvals was directed toward urban development projects under the ring-fenced account mechanism. The Chief Minister sanctioned ₹48.58 crore for construction of animal crematorium facilities in Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rudrapur, Haridwar and Roorkee, along with legacy waste disposal works in several municipal bodies. {{/usCountry}}

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The package also includes funds for procurement of waste collection vehicles and sanitation equipment in municipal councils and nagar panchayats including Nainital, Purola, Mahuakhedaganj, Gularbhoj and Banbasa.

Road and disaster restoration works

Several road infrastructure and restoration projects also received approval. These include ₹7.76 crore for reconstruction of disaster-damaged roads and drains in Raipur assembly constituency of Dehradun district.

In Rudrapur city, ₹13.73 crore was approved for widening the road stretch from Gaba Chowk to DD Chowk. Another ₹4.02 crore was sanctioned for blacktopping the remaining section of the Chhenagad-Baksir motor road in Jakholi block of Rudraprayag district.

Under the state plan, ₹3.87 crore was approved for improvement of the Vijaypur-Pahadpani pedestrian route in Haldwani block of Lalkuan assembly constituency. The government also sanctioned ₹9.87 crore for road strengthening and blacktopping from Maunpokhari to Hareshwar Temple in Champawat district.

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In Ramnagar assembly constituency, ₹4.06 crore was approved for strengthening the Hanuman Dham Temple motor road connected to the Ramnagar-Kaladungi-Haldwani-Kathgodam-Chorgalia-Sitarganj-Bijti state highway.

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