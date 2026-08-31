Uttarakhand CM Dhami hears 137th Mann Ki Baat, urges youth to stay away from drugs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 137th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Kunwa­wala in Dehradun. After the programme, Dhami said the monthly broadcast has become an effective platform for inspiring citizens to participate actively in nation-building and highlighting individuals and innovative initiatives bringing positive change across society.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and others listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. (@pushkardhami)

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Dhami said the Prime Minister used the latest episode to call upon young people to stay away from drugs and turn the resolve of ‘drug-free youth, developed India’ into a mass movement. He said drug-free youth are the strong foundation of an empowered and developed India. The Prime Minister’s appeal, he added, would increase awareness among young people against substance abuse and give fresh energy to building a healthy, positive and nation-building generation.

The Chief Minister said Modi also highlighted innovative efforts to present India’s glorious history and heritage to the younger generation in engaging and accessible ways. Such initiatives can connect youth with the country’s rich past while strengthening pride in its culture, heritage and nation.

Dhami said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ gives national recognition to extraordinary work, innovations and public participation initiatives undertaken by ordinary citizens in different fields. This encourages others to bring positive change in their communities and contribute to nation-building.

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to people of Uttarakhand, particularly the youth, to incorporate the Prime Minister’s messages into their lives and actively contribute towards building a drug-free, healthy, empowered and developed India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to people of Uttarakhand, particularly the youth, to incorporate the Prime Minister’s messages into their lives and actively contribute towards building a drug-free, healthy, empowered and developed India. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Dhan Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik, Bharat Chaudhary and other public representatives were present.