Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday disbursed April pensions to beneficiaries of the Social Welfare Department through a one-click system, according to an official release.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's initiative aimed to enhance accessibility and transparency in pension schemes for economically vulnerable sections.(@pushkardhami X)

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A total amount of ₹111.82 crore was transferred to 7,56,682 beneficiaries covered under fully state-funded schemes, including old age, widow, disability, farmer, abandoned women, maintenance grant, Teelu Rauteli and dwarf pensions.

Addressing a programme at the Secretariat, Dhami said the government was committed to Antyodaya and was focusing on the empowerment of economically and socially weaker sections. He said continuous camps were being organised to ensure that every eligible and needy individual received the benefits of Social Welfare Department pension schemes, adding that over 60,000 new beneficiaries were being added to the schemes every year.

The Chief Minister directed officials to continue organising multi-purpose camps and conduct surveys among people turning 59 each year so that application procedures and other formalities could be completed in advance, enabling beneficiaries to receive pension benefits immediately after turning 60.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami also stressed the need to make annual income criteria more practical so that a larger number of people could benefit from welfare schemes. He further asked officials to consolidate information related to pension schemes and other departmental initiatives on a single platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also stressed the need to make annual income criteria more practical so that a larger number of people could benefit from welfare schemes. He further asked officials to consolidate information related to pension schemes and other departmental initiatives on a single platform. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM urged officials to adopt innovative approaches in the social welfare sector and share best practices with other departments. He also suggested establishing communication with elderly citizens and pensioners through a call centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM urged officials to adopt innovative approaches in the social welfare sector and share best practices with other departments. He also suggested establishing communication with elderly citizens and pensioners through a call centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the department, under the leadership of the chief minister, was ensuring support for every needy person while maintaining transparency in pension schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the department, under the leadership of the chief minister, was ensuring support for every needy person while maintaining transparency in pension schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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