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Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases April pensions for over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries through one-click transfer

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a streamlined one-click system to disburse pensions, benefitting over 7.5 lakh individuals.

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:43 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday disbursed April pensions to beneficiaries of the Social Welfare Department through a one-click system, according to an official release.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's initiative aimed to enhance accessibility and transparency in pension schemes for economically vulnerable sections.(@pushkardhami X)

A total amount of 111.82 crore was transferred to 7,56,682 beneficiaries covered under fully state-funded schemes, including old age, widow, disability, farmer, abandoned women, maintenance grant, Teelu Rauteli and dwarf pensions.

Addressing a programme at the Secretariat, Dhami said the government was committed to Antyodaya and was focusing on the empowerment of economically and socially weaker sections. He said continuous camps were being organised to ensure that every eligible and needy individual received the benefits of Social Welfare Department pension schemes, adding that over 60,000 new beneficiaries were being added to the schemes every year.

The Chief Minister directed officials to continue organising multi-purpose camps and conduct surveys among people turning 59 each year so that application procedures and other formalities could be completed in advance, enabling beneficiaries to receive pension benefits immediately after turning 60.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases April pensions for over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries through one-click transfer
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases April pensions for over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries through one-click transfer
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