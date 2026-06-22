...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Uttarakhand CM Dhami transfers 11 crore to 4,400 construction workers

Uttarakhand's CM has initiated a direct benefit transfer of ₹11 crore to over 4,400 construction workers, reinforcing the state's commitment to their welfare.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 09:24 am IST
By Genesis
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday transferred nearly 11 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to more than 4,400 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes run by the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a meeting over the financial assistance to the beneficiaries of various schemes and the progress of various development projects, in Dehradun on Saturday.(@pushkardhami X)

The amount was distributed through a one-click transfer during a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence. Beneficiaries under post-marriage assistance, death grant, maternity benefit and education assistance schemes received financial support directly into their bank accounts.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government was committed to ensuring the welfare and social security of workers and their families. He directed the labour department to increase awareness about welfare schemes and organise camps across districts so that more eligible workers could benefit from the programmes.

Focus on outreach and transparency

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that essential materials and services are made available near workers’ workplaces to improve accessibility and convenience.

He also stressed the need for:

  • Regular health check-up camps for workers
  • Educational support for workers’ children
  • Distribution of essential items through special camps
  • Wider use of information technology for scheme implementation

The programme was conducted by Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka.

 
Uttarakhand Direct Benefit Transfer ht government government news
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami transfers 11 crore to 4,400 construction workers
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami transfers 11 crore to 4,400 construction workers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.