Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday transferred nearly ₹11 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to more than 4,400 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes run by the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a meeting over the financial assistance to the beneficiaries of various schemes and the progress of various development projects, in Dehradun on Saturday.(@pushkardhami X)

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The amount was distributed through a one-click transfer during a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence. Beneficiaries under post-marriage assistance, death grant, maternity benefit and education assistance schemes received financial support directly into their bank accounts.

Chief Minister Dhami said the state government was committed to ensuring the welfare and social security of workers and their families. He directed the labour department to increase awareness about welfare schemes and organise camps across districts so that more eligible workers could benefit from the programmes.

Focus on outreach and transparency

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that essential materials and services are made available near workers’ workplaces to improve accessibility and convenience.

He also stressed the need for:

Regular health check-up camps for workers

Educational support for workers’ children

Distribution of essential items through special camps

Wider use of information technology for scheme implementation

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Dhami directed officials to maintain complete transparency in all welfare schemes and ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Dhami directed officials to maintain complete transparency in all welfare schemes and ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said technology-driven governance and targeted delivery mechanisms were helping improve the effectiveness of social welfare initiatives in the state. ₹ 93 crore distributed in one year {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said technology-driven governance and targeted delivery mechanisms were helping improve the effectiveness of social welfare initiatives in the state. ₹ 93 crore distributed in one year {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials informed during the programme that the welfare board had distributed a total grant amount of ₹93.06 crore to 24,323 workers under various welfare schemes during the last one year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed during the programme that the welfare board had distributed a total grant amount of ₹93.06 crore to 24,323 workers under various welfare schemes during the last one year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government said the schemes are aimed at providing social and financial support to registered construction workers and their dependents during important life events and emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the schemes are aimed at providing social and financial support to registered construction workers and their dependents during important life events and emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among those present at the programme were Kailash Pant, state advisor to the contractual board, Geeta Rawat, chairperson of the vigilance committee, Mohini Pokhariya, vice-chairperson of the state vigilance committee, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, Deputy Labour Commissioner Vipin Kumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner Shailesh Sati and senior technical expert Durga Chamoli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those present at the programme were Kailash Pant, state advisor to the contractual board, Geeta Rawat, chairperson of the vigilance committee, Mohini Pokhariya, vice-chairperson of the state vigilance committee, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, Deputy Labour Commissioner Vipin Kumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner Shailesh Sati and senior technical expert Durga Chamoli. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme was conducted by Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka.

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