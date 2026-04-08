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Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 25th All India Police Water Sports Championship virtually

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated the 25th All India Police Water Sports Championship, featuring over 440 athletes from 19 teams. 

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 04:47 pm IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the 25th All India Police Water Sports Cluster Championship being held at the Water Sports and Adventure Institute. According to an official statement issued by the state government, teams from across India, including various states and Union Territories, are participating in the event.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the event's role in promoting adventure sports, the significance of physical fitness for police, and the state’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure.

The statement said that more than 440 male and female athletes representing 19 teams are competing in disciplines such as canoeing, rowing and kayaking. The Chief Minister addressed participants virtually, welcomed athletes, officials and sports enthusiasts to Uttarakhand, describing the programme as a significant opportunity for the state, which is hosting the championship for the first time.

As per the official release, Dhami expressed gratitude to the All India Police Sports Control Board for selecting Uttarakhand as the host. He stated that such national-level events provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and can also contribute to promoting adventure sports and tourism in the region. The state government has in recent years emphasised expanding its profile as a destination for outdoor and water-based sports, particularly in areas like Tehri, which has emerged as a hub for such activities.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 25th All India Police Water Sports Championship virtually
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 25th All India Police Water Sports Championship virtually
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