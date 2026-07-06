Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami completes five years in office, showcases governance roadmap at Rishikesh event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday completed five years in office, becoming the first CM in the state’s history to serve continuously for the period. The milestone was marked with a large public event at the IDPL ground in Rishikesh, where the BJP government highlighted its governance initiatives, development agenda and political achievements.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Champawat on Sunday. (@pushkardhami X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thousands gathered at the venue amid chants in support of the CM as the state government launched its “Seva, Sushasan evam Samarpan: Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar” service fortnight programme.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and the CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 51 development projects worth more than ₹219 crore in Dehradun district.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the occasion was not merely one of celebration but also an opportunity for introspection and renewed commitment to public service. “Power has never been our goal. Service has always been the identity of this government,” the CM said.

He reiterated the government’s target of making Uttarakhand a developed state by 2035 and said governance efforts were focused on ensuring benefits reached the last citizen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami also presented what he described as a five-year report card of his government, highlighting more than ₹1 lakh crore in investments, employment generation and tourism growth. He said over 34,000 government jobs had been provided transparently during the period, while schemes related to startups, homestays and self-employment had strengthened youth participation in the economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also presented what he described as a five-year report card of his government, highlighting more than ₹1 lakh crore in investments, employment generation and tourism growth. He said over 34,000 government jobs had been provided transparently during the period, while schemes related to startups, homestays and self-employment had strengthened youth participation in the economy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The CM also cited implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-copying legislation, anti-conversion law and anti-corruption measures among key policy decisions of his tenure.

Governor Gurmit Singh congratulated Dhami on completing five years and said the achievement reflected political stability and public trust. Former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also praised Dhami’s leadership, saying several Uttarakhand policy initiatives were now being discussed or replicated by other states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BJP has projected Dhami’s governance model as a combination of administrative reforms, infrastructure development and strong policy interventions, while opposition parties have continued to question the government over unemployment, migration and implementation challenges in hill regions.