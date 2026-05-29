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Uttarakhand records nearly 10-fold rise in solar energy capacity since 2024, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami released a solar awareness booklet and said Uttarakhand has witnessed nearly a 10-fold increase in solar energy capacity since 2024.

Published on: May 29, 2026 10:23 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday released the ‘Solar Awareness Souvenir Booklet’ prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a meeting before unveiling the 'Solar Awareness Souvenir Booklet' prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, in Dehradun on Thursday.(@pushkardhami)

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said the initiative symbolised a collective commitment towards building a bright, self-reliant and green future for Uttarakhand.

He said climate change, energy shortages and environmental challenges have made solar energy a necessity rather than merely an alternative. Referring to the PM Surya Ghar Yojana launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has achieved significant progress in rooftop solar installation.

Dhami said the state achieved its initial target of installing 40,000 rooftop solar plants ahead of schedule and has completed nearly 95 per cent of the overall target under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has recorded nearly a ten-fold increase in solar energy capacity since 2024 and has successfully installed residential rooftop solar plants with a capacity of around 290 MW.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand records nearly 10-fold rise in solar energy capacity since 2024, says CM Dhami
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand records nearly 10-fold rise in solar energy capacity since 2024, says CM Dhami
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