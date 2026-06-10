Uttarakhand unveils science, technology and innovation policy 2026 to boost research-led development

The Uttarakhand government has released the Uttarakhand Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2026, outlining a roadmap to promote research, innovation and science-driven development in the state. Issued by the Information Technology, Good Governance and Science & Technology Department in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement, the policy seeks to position Uttarakhand as a major centre for science, technology and information technology while supporting sustainable and self-reliant growth.

Focused on sustainable growth and local solutions, the initiative integrates traditional knowledge with modern technology to address pressing challenges like climate change and disaster management.(@pushkardhami X)

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The policy focuses on encouraging scientific thinking, research and innovation while using science and technology to address local needs and challenges. It aims to balance economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability. To oversee implementation, monitoring and evaluation, the state government will establish an advisory body and create decentralised institutional mechanisms to support research and innovation activities across Uttarakhand.

Focus on local solutions and emerging technologies

According to the policy, local technological solutions tailored to Uttarakhand's specific requirements will be developed, while traditional knowledge systems will be integrated with modern research and innovation. The government also plans to strengthen science, technology and innovation education by creating the required infrastructure in educational institutions and organising capacity-building programmes for students, researchers and teachers.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy places special emphasis on emerging technologies, including: Artificial intelligence (AI)

Blockchain

Robotics

Drones

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Mixed reality (MR) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy places special emphasis on emerging technologies, including: Artificial intelligence (AI)

Blockchain

Robotics

Drones

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Mixed reality (MR) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Research and development in areas such as space technology, biotechnology, nanotechnology, digital technologies, food, water and energy security, and disaster management will also be encouraged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Research and development in areas such as space technology, biotechnology, nanotechnology, digital technologies, food, water and energy security, and disaster management will also be encouraged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To support scientific learning and public participation, the state plans to work towards establishing science cities, science centres, planetariums, Atal Tinkering Labs, AI laboratories, astronomy clubs and centres of excellence. Institutional collaboration and innovation ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To support scientific learning and public participation, the state plans to work towards establishing science cities, science centres, planetariums, Atal Tinkering Labs, AI laboratories, astronomy clubs and centres of excellence. Institutional collaboration and innovation ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The policy proposes the creation of a broad collaborative framework involving government departments, public sector enterprises, private companies, startups, researchers and academic institutions. A state-level coordination committee will be formed to facilitate the establishment of science, technology and innovation units across departments and organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy proposes the creation of a broad collaborative framework involving government departments, public sector enterprises, private companies, startups, researchers and academic institutions. A state-level coordination committee will be formed to facilitate the establishment of science, technology and innovation units across departments and organisations. {{/usCountry}}

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To improve access to scientific information and research outputs:

Publicly funded research data will be digitally archived

Scientific findings and resources will be made accessible to stakeholders

Researchers will gain access to archives through the Centre's "One Nation, One Subscription" initiative

Indigenous technology development and localisation will be promoted under the vision of "Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand"

The state also plans to introduce workshops, joint research projects, fellowships and scholarships to strengthen collaboration between grassroots innovators, scientists and technology experts. A dedicated engagement portal for the state's scientific community will also be developed.

Innovation observatory and support for intellectual property

As part of the policy, Uttarakhand will establish a Science, Technology and Innovation Observatory that will serve as a centralised digital repository of information related to schemes, programmes, grants and incentives. The government also plans to develop modern online learning platforms to support research and innovation activities.

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Innovators will receive assistance in areas such as:

Patents

Copyrights

Intellectual property rights

Other legal and regulatory processes

Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) Director General Durgesh Pant said the state faces multiple challenges, including natural disasters, climate change and increasing pressure on the Himalayan ecosystem.

"Uttarakhand is currently facing several challenges, including natural disasters, climate change and growing pressure on the Himalayan ecosystem. The new policy will establish better coordination among science and technology institutions, research organisations, academia, industries and innovators to address these challenges," Pant said.

He added, "The policy will ensure inclusive and equitable participation in science and innovation by providing equal opportunities to women, people living in rural and remote areas, marginalised communities and persons with disabilities."

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