Velvex Renews Its Partnership with Lucknow Super Giants

VELVEX, the automotive lubricant brand from Nandan Petrochem Ltd., has renewed its association with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an Official Partner for IPL 2026. Building on the foundation laid last year, the continued collaboration aims to strengthen brand engagement by tapping into high-impact high-engagement platforms.

The collaboration between VELVEX and Lucknow Super Giants aims to connect with fans and reinforce brand values through high-energy cricketing events.(VELVEX)

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The Indian Premier League remains one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the country, commanding attention from millions of viewers across regions and demographics. More than just a cricket tournament, it has evolved into a cultural touchpoint where brands are able to engage with audiences in real time, creating experiences that go beyond visibility.

Through its partnership with Lucknow Super Giants, VELVEX">VELVEX is positioning itself to connect with an engaged fan base while reinforcing its values. LSG’s emergence as a competitive and consistent team, supported by strong performances and a clear identity, makes it an ideal fit for the brand. The association allows VELVEX to showcase its brand presence within a high-energy environment defined by passion, competition, and performance, driving audience engagement during the cricketing season.

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{{^usCountry}} Central to VELVEX’s brand positioning is its ‘X Factor’ philosophy. This concept reflects the idea that performance is powered by an edge that goes beyond the expected. In automotive terms, it translates into sharper engine response, improved efficiency, and long-lasting durability. It represents the difference between simply operating and maintaining consistent performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Central to VELVEX’s brand positioning is its ‘X Factor’ philosophy. This concept reflects the idea that performance is powered by an edge that goes beyond the expected. In automotive terms, it translates into sharper engine response, improved efficiency, and long-lasting durability. It represents the difference between simply operating and maintaining consistent performance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This philosophy mirrors the mindset of Lucknow Super Giants. As a team, LSG has demonstrated the importance of discipline, adaptability, and the ability to deliver under pressure. In a tournament where every match brings new dynamics, consistency becomes a key differentiator. The X Factor, in this scenario, is what distinguishes good performances from match-winning ones and can influence results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This philosophy mirrors the mindset of Lucknow Super Giants. As a team, LSG has demonstrated the importance of discipline, adaptability, and the ability to deliver under pressure. In a tournament where every match brings new dynamics, consistency becomes a key differentiator. The X Factor, in this scenario, is what distinguishes good performances from match-winning ones and can influence results. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are excited to continue our association with Lucknow Super Giants,” said Vikas Gupta, CEO at NPL, whose retail brand is VELVEX. “From a strategic perspective, this partnership is focused on strengthening our brand visibility and enhancing consumer recall. The IPL provides us with a strong platform to communicate our commitment to performance and innovation, while also helping us build deeper emotional connections with our consumers. In addition, we are running integrated campaigns across multiple media channels and leveraging this association to create value for our retail partners and workshop mechanics, who are an integral part of our ecosystem.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are excited to continue our association with Lucknow Super Giants,” said Vikas Gupta, CEO at NPL, whose retail brand is VELVEX. “From a strategic perspective, this partnership is focused on strengthening our brand visibility and enhancing consumer recall. The IPL provides us with a strong platform to communicate our commitment to performance and innovation, while also helping us build deeper emotional connections with our consumers. In addition, we are running integrated campaigns across multiple media channels and leveraging this association to create value for our retail partners and workshop mechanics, who are an integral part of our ecosystem.” {{/usCountry}}

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As part of its IPL strategy, VELVEX is focusing on sustained brand visibility during key moments throughout the tournament, allowing the brand to remain top-of-mind and maintain strong recall across the season. By aligning with a platform that naturally drives emotional engagement, the brand is able to communicate its messaging in a more relatable way. Over time, this approach strengthens consumer perception, enabling VELVEX to move beyond being viewed as just a functional product and become a brand associated with trust, reliability, and performance. This shift is critical in a category where both product quality and brand recall play a vital role in differentiation.

With IPL 2026 underway, VELVEX’s partnership with Lucknow Super Giants is expected to strengthen its market presence. The association ensures that the brand remains visible, relevant, and aligned with a broader narrative that resonates with consumers..

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At its core, this collaboration reflects a shared belief that performance is not a matter of chance, but the result of preparation, consistency, and that defining X Factor. It is this shared philosophy that continues to drive both VELVEX and Lucknow Super Giants ahead.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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