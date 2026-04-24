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Victor Wembanyama (concussion) traveling with Spurs

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-WEMBANYAMA/

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 12:16 am IST
Reuters |
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Victor Wembanyama will travel with the San Antonio Spurs to Portland for playoff games this weekend while going through the league's concussion protocol.

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Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Thursday that the star center is "progressing" and has not been ruled out for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The best-of-seven first-round Western Conference Series is tied at 1-1 with Game 4 also in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

"He looks good," Johnson said. "The update is that he is following each protocol, he's progressing and he'll travel with the team."

"To my knowledge, we haven't even had that discussion ," Johnson continued. "The protocol is the protocol. The league is who's mostly at the top of that. We'll just hope that he continues to progress. Whenever that timing is, that's when it will be.

"We'll just kind of keep going through the protocol, and hopefully he continues to progress. It's pretty straightforward. So, obviously we hope he'll be back at some point. But we'll allow the protocol to play out. There's nothing more important than his health."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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