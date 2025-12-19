Vijay Diwas marked in Dehradun as CM Dhami pays tribute at Shaheed Memorial

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in Vijay Diwas commemorations at Gandhi Park in Dehradun, paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The programme included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Memorial and the felicitation of veterans and families of martyrs. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lays a wreath at the Shaheed Memorial during Vijay Diwas commemorations in Dehradun.

Vijay Diwas is observed annually on December 16 to mark India’s military victory in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the day serves as a reminder of the courage, sacrifice and commitment of the Indian Armed Forces. He noted that the legacy of the 1971 war continues to inspire generations and remains a defining moment in the country’s military history.

During the ceremony, Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand’s long-standing association with the armed forces, noting that the state has made significant contributions to national defence. According to official figures shared at the event, 248 soldiers from the region lost their lives in the 1971 conflict, while 74 personnel from the state were awarded gallantry honours.

The Chief Minister also announced that government vehicles would be provided to five offices under the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, including district-level offices at Dharchula, Herbertpur, Pithoragarh and Haridwar. Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening administrative support for veterans and their families.

Speaking on broader defence-related developments, Dhami referred to recent efforts to modernise the armed forces and expand domestic defence manufacturing. He said initiatives taken at the national level have helped strengthen military preparedness and self-reliance, while also improving welfare measures for serving and retired personnel.

The Chief Minister outlined several welfare initiatives implemented by the state government for soldiers and their families. These include enhanced financial assistance for families of martyrs, increased compensation for recipients of gallantry awards, employment-related support for dependents, and concessions in public services such as transport and property registration. He added that a military memorial is being developed at Guniyal village near Dehradun to honour the legacy of the armed forces.

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, who was also present at the event, reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing issues faced by ex-servicemen and their families. He said coordinated efforts are being made at both the state and central levels to ensure timely support, recognition and welfare benefits.