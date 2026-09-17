What are Guaranteed Return Insurance Plans and its dynamics in 2026

What Is a Guaranteed Return Insurance Plan?

ABSLI Assured Savings Plan provides guaranteed returns with life cover, alongside optional riders.

A guaranteed return insurance plan is a non-linked, non-participating life insurance product that commits to a fixed payout, either as a lump sum at maturity or as a guaranteed** income stream, with life cover included through the term. The payout is contractual: it does not depend on market performance or on the insurer declaring bonuses. The modern category spans several designs, from income variants where payouts can begin in the initial policy years, to milestone plans aimed at dated goals, to whole life income structures.

Which ABSLI Plans Fall in This Category?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABSLI plan Plan description ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan A Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Savings Life Insurance Plan offering a guaranteed** income stream with life cover through the term ABSLI Assured Savings Plan A Non-Linked Non-Participating Individual Savings Life Insurance Plan offering a guaranteed** benefit with life cover through the term

What Are the Plan Parameters?

Parameter ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan ABSLI Assured Savings Plan Benefit structure Choice of Long Term Income or Whole Life Income, with five income variants: Level Income with Lumpsum Benefit, Level Income with Enhanced Lumpsum Benefit, Increasing Income with Lumpsum Benefit, Level Income with Return of Premium Benefit, and Income Only Benefit Guaranteed Maturity Benefit paid as a lump sum, plus accrued Loyalty Additions Entry age Long Term Income: 30 days to 65 years; Whole Life Income: 30 to 65 years Single life: 30 days to 65 years; joint life: 18 to 50 years Maturity age Long Term Income: up to 85 years; Whole Life Income: up to 100 years 18 to 85 years Premium payment term 6, 8, 10 or 12 years Single Pay, or 5 to 12 years Policy term 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 years under Long Term Income; 100 minus entry age under Whole Life Income Up to 35 years Income commencement Deferment period of 0 to 5 years for all variants, and 0 to 17 years for Level Income with Return of Premium Benefit Not applicable — benefit is paid as a lump sum at maturity Payout frequency Annually in advance, annually in arrears, semi-annual, quarterly or monthly Lump sum at maturity Minimum annualised premium ₹ 30,000 ₹ 30,000 Sum assured multiple 5, 7 or 10 times the annualised premium Varies by entry age and pay option View All

ABSLI Assured Savings Plan also offers a Joint Life Protection option covering the policyholder and spouse under a single policy. Both plans can be enhanced with optional riders at extra cost, including ABSLI Critical Illness Rider, ABSLI Surgical Care Rider, ABSLI Hospital Care Rider, ABSLI Waiver of Premium Rider and ABSLI Accidental Death Benefit Rider Plus.

Are Guaranteed Return Plans Worth It in 2026?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The answer turns on horizon and tax position. For short-term parking of funds, surrender costs make insurance a poor vehicle for money that may be needed within five years. For long-term savings, investors may consider a range of factors. First, tax treatment: maturity proceeds of eligible life insurance policies may qualify for tax benefits under prevailing tax laws, subject to prescribed conditions and limits. Second, certainty of benefits: guaranteed return insurance plans provide benefits that are specified at policy inception, subject to policy terms and conditions. Third, GST is not applicable on individual life insurance premiums, which affects the overall cost structure. The suitability of any product ultimately depends on an individual's financial goals, risk appetite, liquidity needs, investment horizon and tax considerations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The answer turns on horizon and tax position. For short-term parking of funds, surrender costs make insurance a poor vehicle for money that may be needed within five years. For long-term savings, investors may consider a range of factors. First, tax treatment: maturity proceeds of eligible life insurance policies may qualify for tax benefits under prevailing tax laws, subject to prescribed conditions and limits. Second, certainty of benefits: guaranteed return insurance plans provide benefits that are specified at policy inception, subject to policy terms and conditions. Third, GST is not applicable on individual life insurance premiums, which affects the overall cost structure. The suitability of any product ultimately depends on an individual's financial goals, risk appetite, liquidity needs, investment horizon and tax considerations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The embedded life cover adds a dimension a pure savings instrument cannot replicate. If the policyholder dies during the term, the family receives the death benefit, converting a savings instrument into a protection instrument at the moment it is needed most.

Key Takeaways

Guaranteed return insurance plans are non-linked, non-participating products with a contractual payout and life cover.

ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan is a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Savings Life Insurance Plan offering a guaranteed** income stream.

ABSLI Assured Savings Plan is a Non-Linked Non-Participating Individual Savings Life Insurance Plan offering a guaranteed** benefit.

The benefit is specified at policy inception, subject to policy terms and conditions.

These plans are not suited to money that may be needed within five years.

GST is not applicable on individual life insurance premiums.

What Should Buyers Verify Before Purchasing?

The guaranteed** benefit stated in rupees in the benefit illustration. The premium payment term and the total premium commitment. The surrender value schedule. The insurer's published claim settlement and solvency record under the regulator's disclosure norms. Whether aggregate premiums across policies stay within the applicable exemption limit under Section 10(10D), if tax-exempt maturity is central to the decision.

How to Buy an ABSLI Guaranteed Savings Plan

Visit lifeinsurance.adityabirlacapital.com/savings-plans/ and select ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan or ABSLI Assured Savings Plan. Enter age, premium amount and preferred payout structure to generate a benefit illustration. Review the guaranteed** benefit, premium payment term and surrender schedule in the illustration. Complete the proposal form with full disclosure. Pay the premium online and complete any verification requirements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Savers evaluating the guaranteed** category can compare both plans at lifeinsurance.adityabirlacapital.com/savings-plans/. ABSLI settled 98.86%* of individual death claims in FY 2025-26.

Disclaimers:

**Provided all due premiums are paid. *Individual death claim settlement ratio for FY 2025-26, as per annual audited figures submitted to IRDAI. Tax benefits are subject to prevailing tax laws and conditions. Please read product brochures carefully and consult an advisor before purchasing any policy.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Registered with Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) as Life Insurance Company. Registered Office: One World Center Tower 1, 16th Floor, Jupiter Mill Compound, 841, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400013.

Toll free no. 1800-270-7000. https://lifeinsurance.adityabirlacapital.com/ | care.lifeinsurance@adityabirlacapital.com | CIN: U99999MH2000PLC128110 | Registration No. 109.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS / FRAUDULENT OFFERS" IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales prospectus carefully before concluding a sale. Life insurance coverage is available in these products.

Product UINs:

ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan (UIN 109N137V15), ABSLI Assured Savings Plan (UIN 109N134V15), ABSLI Critical Illness Rider (UIN 109B019V03), ABSLI Surgical Care Rider (UIN 109B015V03), ABSLI Hospital Care Rider (UIN 109B016V03), ABSLI Waiver of Premium Rider (UIN 109B017V03), ABSLI Accidental Death Benefit Rider Plus (UIN 109B023V02).

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.