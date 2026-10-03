LONDON, - Here is what we know, and don't know, about the reported attempt by the copilot of flydubai flight 1073 to crash the plane on September 30 before it landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

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WHAT HPENED TO THE PLANE?

The flight, carrying more than 170 mostly Israeli passengers and crew, departed Dubai at 0305 GMT, according to flight data reviewed by Reuters.

At 0521 GMT in Saudi airspace it made a sudden, sharp turn and plunged towards the ground twice, before stabilising. The plane fell more than 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds during its most dramatic dive.

It then put out distress signals indicating an emergency and unlawful interference. It changed course over Jordanian airspace and diverted to land in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

At one point the transponder was turned off for nearly half an hour, according to an Israeli official.

WHAT HPENED IN THE COCKPIT?

The copilot attacked and wounded the captain during the flight, the captain, Israeli and Saudi officials say.

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{{^usCountry}} During one of the plane's plunges, the wounded captain who was lying on the floor managed to open the door, he said, allowing passengers to enter the cockpit and overpower the copilot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During one of the plane's plunges, the wounded captain who was lying on the floor managed to open the door, he said, allowing passengers to enter the cockpit and overpower the copilot. {{/usCountry}}

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Israeli officials cite witnesses saying that the copilot was "bashing" the control panel, without elaborating. They say the copilot appeared to be trying to crash the plane.

One of the passengers managed to steady the plane after the copilot was subdued, which he knew how to do after watching an air-crash TV show, according to his own account.

A second pair of off-duty pilots on board then took the controls and landed, according to witnesses and Israeli officials.

Both the copilot and the captain suffered injuries, Saudi officials said. Videos from inside the cabin verified by Reuters show a wounded captain and copilot and blood apparently smeared on walls, and the copilot restrained by the passengers.

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WHAT ISN'T CLEAR?

We don't know the exact timings of events on board, how the copilot overpowered the captain or what weapon he used. One passenger is heard in a video asking about a knife, and another talking about a stabbing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility that a crash axe kept on board was used.

HOW CLOSE DID THE PLANE COME TO CRASHING?

At its steepest point, the plane was losing altitude at about 544 feet per second. Similar trajectories have resulted in several major crashes.

WHAT ROLE DID PASSENGERS PLAY?

One woman noticed a commotion in the cockpit when the captain opened the door and alerted the rest of the plane. At least four passengers rushed towards the cockpit, attacking and restraining the copilot.

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The passenger who then steadied the plane before the off-duty pilots could take over said he first pulled the copilot away from the controls with the help of the other passengers.

Two other passengers attacked the copilot and tied him up using earphone cables, one of them said. A doctor on board treated the wounded captain.

WHY WERE THERE OTHER TRAINED PILOTS ON THE FLIGHT?

The two off-duty flydubai pilots were likely on board as backup for tired crew, a pilot interviewed by Reuters said. Middle East flights are often having to reroute because of the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran, the pilot said.

Flydubai said on Friday a full investigation was underway.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE COPILOT?

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Israeli officials say the copilot is an Omani national and that he was trying to crash the plane.

Little else is known about his motives or identity. Omani authorities have not commented and there has been no comment from him or a representative.

After being treated for his injuries he was taken to Abu Dhabi, according to the Saudi interior ministry.

Netanyahu told Fox News that the copilot had undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination", without providing details, and that he was suicidal. Israeli security officials have said he was likely acting alone, though investigation is ongoing.

Israel's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates has said no motive has been determined.

WAS IRAN OR ANOTHER COUNTRY INVOLVED?

Israeli security officials say Israel had not identified any Iranian involvement so far. Iran has not commented.

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WHO IS HANDLING THE INVESTIGATION?

The United Arab Emirates has ordered an investigation. UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag.

Netanyahu said Israel, which has a close diplomatic and security relationship with the UAE, will be "possibly participating" in the investigation.

Saudi Arabia said it had conducted the preliminary investigation with security teams from the UAE.

HOW WAS THIS ALLOWED TO HPEN?

Pilots undergo background checks and regular psychological assessments, part of stringent measures in place since the 9/11 attacks in the United States in 2001.

Israel has strict screening for anyone travelling there. That includes not normally allowing in pilots from countries without diplomatic relationships with Israel, such as Oman. Netanyahu has said Israel will look at the "loophole" that allowed the copilot on board.

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Israel is ​set to ramp up security checks on pilots flying into the country, Netanyahu's office said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.