Why Sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh are finally smiling again

By Alok Chandra, With over ₹3.22 lakh crore paid to farmers, the government has ensured timely payments, increased prices, and renewed hope for countless families reliant on farming, said Alok Chandra, Former Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Calcutta. (REUTERS)

Former Chief Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

The true meaning of development in any state lies in the prosperity visible on the faces of its farmers, and this is possible only when villages, farms and farmers are placed at the centre of the development framework. When state policies are farmer-centric, they strengthen the very soul of the nation. This is because farming is not merely a process of production, but the foundation for the continuity of life, culture and civilization. Viewed from this perspective, the steps taken for farmers in Uttar Pradesh over the last 9 years are not merely the resolve of a government, but the foundational vision for the holistic development of a state. Soon after assuming office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made his priorities clear by waiving farmers’ loans, and the decisions subsequently taken specifically in the interest of sugarcane farmers have placed the state in the leading position across the country.

Record payment of more than ₹ 3.22 lakh crore Today, farmers in Uttar Pradesh are not merely a part of the economy, but symbols of self-reliance and self-respect, because the government’s intent as well as policy remained clear. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has made payments of more than ₹3.22 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers. This figure reflects the government’s highest level of commitment. No other state in the country has made such a large payment to sugarcane farmers. This achievement reflects the self-confidence of the state. About a decade ago, the condition of sugarcane farmers in the state was nothing less than tragic. Mills were shut, cane dues remained unpaid, farmers were drowning in debt, and governments merely offered assurances. From Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh, the suffering of sugarcane farmers had become a common reality. Sugarcane-laden trolleys standing outside sugar mills for months, rotting cane and disheartened farmers had begun to appear as the destiny of the state.

However, change comes with determination, and the Yogi Government proved this. The payment of more than ₹3.22 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers is the economic lifeline for lakhs of families who spent countless sleepless nights waiting for these dues. Today, farmers in western Uttar Pradesh reach sugar mills with enthusiasm and pride. They openly say that earlier sugar mills used to delay their payments and did not care how farmers’ families would survive. Now that payments are received on time, they no longer worry about their children’s education or marriages. Farming now feels like a matter of dignity. The stigma of helplessness has been removed from their lives.

Not an election promise, but the government’s priority This is not a single decision in favour of farmers, but merely a part of a continuous process. In the crushing season 2025-26, sugarcane prices were increased by ₹30 per quintal. At a time when several states in the country hesitate to provide fair support prices for sugarcane, Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that increasing farmers’ income is not merely an election promise, but a government priority. Therefore, this increase is extraordinary. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, where crores of quintals of sugarcane are crushed, its overall economic impact runs into billions of rupees. Every rupee increase directly benefits the farmer who toils in the scorching afternoon heat and harvests crops in freezing cold weather.

This price increase should be viewed as an ideological declaration. It reflects that the government has understood the value of farmers’ labour and respected their hard work. This is why there is now no hesitation in investing in agriculture. Farmers are also becoming technologically empowered.

Farmers gained confidence, results followed Today, Uttar Pradesh is the highest sugarcane-producing state in the country. This is not merely the result of an expansion in agricultural land, but the outcome of policies that restored farmers’ confidence in farming. When farmers are assured that they will receive fair prices for their crops and timely payments, they cultivate more land with greater dedication. The results are visible. Uttar Pradesh has now surpassed both Maharashtra and Karnataka in average sugar recovery rate. This is a major achievement, resulting from improvements across the entire system, from fields to mills. Better seeds, scientific farming, timely irrigation and improved efficiency of sugar mills have together made this possible. Padma Shri farmer Ram Saran Verma from Barabanki says that the combination of government policies and farmers’ dedication forms the foundation of this success.

End of the role of middlemen The additional steps taken by the government for farmers’ prosperity have further strengthened agriculture and boosted farmers’ confidence. Decisions such as providing Kisan Credit Cards and crop loans ensured that farmers no longer needed to approach moneylenders for fertilizers and irrigation. From 2024-25 till March 2026, 2.03 crore Farmer IDs were issued in the state. This ID serves as a digital document for farmers, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach directly into their bank accounts without interference from middlemen. The important aspect is that the government did not treat farmers merely as beneficiaries of assistance, but as individuals deserving dignity and respect.

When a sugarcane plant sways in the field, it is not merely a crop, but the hope of an entire family. Today in Uttar Pradesh, that hope is stronger than ever before. The state’s farmers are now moving not merely towards livelihood, but towards prosperity. However, many challenges still remain. Uncertain weather due to climate change and emerging diseases are creating new crises. Farmers’ prosperity cannot be viewed merely as an economic achievement; it is also a matter of social justice, cultural preservation and national self-reliance.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not reflect the official position or views of Hindustan Times.