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Wolves confirm Edwards has no structural damage in his knee, but he'll be out for at least a week

Wolves confirm Edwards has no structural damage in his knee, but he'll be out for at least a week

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:07 am IST
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DENVER — Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards will be sidelined for at least one week with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee, a diagnosis the Timberwolves formally announced Monday before Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Denver.

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Edwards had an MRI exam that confirmed the absence of structural damage, a relief to the Timberwolves after Edwards' injury occurred in the second quarter of their Game 4 victory over the Nuggets. Still, his availability for the second round if they advance will be in question. The team called his status week to week, so Edwards would likely miss at least the beginning of the next series before he's cleared to return.

“With the two injuries we had in one game, it was as positive as you can get it,” guard Mike Conley told reporters after the team's pregame shootaround in Denver. ”Obviously we want him to get healthy. We want him to be recovered as quickly as he can, but his health is No. 1. He knows his body. When his body’s ready, he’s going to fight through it. We know if we can get out of the series, we’ll get him back."

 
Home / Genesis / Wolves confirm Edwards has no structural damage in his knee, but he'll be out for at least a week
Home / Genesis / Wolves confirm Edwards has no structural damage in his knee, but he'll be out for at least a week
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