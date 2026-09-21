Women highlight welfare schemes through songs at Uttarakhand's Matri Shakti Samvad

Women participating in the Matri Shakti Samvad and Felicitation Ceremony at Mukhya Sevak Sadan expressed their appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through spontaneous musical performances on Saturday.

Women at the Matri Shakti Samvad ceremony celebrated initiatives by Prime Minister Modi and CM Dhami, showcasing empowerment through musical performances.

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The event featured women singing about empowerment initiatives and welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State Governments. Their performances highlighted programmes aimed at supporting women's financial independence and participation in community development.

One participant expressed her wish to convey her thoughts directly to Prime Minister Modi and performed a song before Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Through the song, “Humein Toh Modi Ne Bahut Kuch Diya Hai, Bahut Shukriya Hai” (Modi has given us so much, we are truly grateful), she referred to initiatives including interest-free loans for women, the Lakhpati Didi scheme and the formation of women's self-help groups.

The woman said that women-focused policies and programmes of the Central and State Governments were helping women become stronger and more self-reliant. Her performance conveyed appreciation for the Prime Minister and reflected her personal trust in his leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} The songs performed during the interaction also addressed the broader role of women in the country's development. The event presented women not only as recipients of welfare programmes but also as participants in efforts associated with an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The songs performed during the interaction also addressed the broader role of women in the country's development. The event presented women not only as recipients of welfare programmes but also as participants in efforts associated with an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat. {{/usCountry}}

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The musical performances formed a spontaneous part of the interaction, with women using songs to express their experiences, appreciation and views on government initiatives. The event's focus remained on women's empowerment and the role of public welfare schemes in supporting their participation in economic and social life.

The programme brought together women who highlighted various Central and State Government initiatives through cultural expression. Their participation provided a platform for sharing views on welfare measures and the changes they associated with women's empowerment.