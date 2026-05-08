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Yankees' Jasson Dominguez carted off after collision with wall

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-DOMINGUEZ/

Published on: May 08, 2026 12:05 am IST
Reuters |
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New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez exited Thursday afternoon's game against the visiting Texas Rangers in the first inning after colliding with the auxiliary scoreboard.

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The team announced that Dominguez was in concussion protocol after an examination by the team physician and also was undergoing an MRI on his left shoulder.

Dominguez raced back to the warning track and crashed into the chain-link portion of the scoreboard as he fell to complete a catch off the bat of Brandon Nimmo. A trainer addressed Dominguez for several minutes while manager Aaron Boone looked on.

After Dominguez was carted off, the Yankees made three defensive changes. Cody Bellinger moved from right field to left field, Amed Rosario switched from third base to right field and Ryan McMahon entered at third base.

Nicknamed "The Martian" after inking a $5.1 million bonus during the July 2019 international signing period, Dominguez debuted with the Yankees in September 2023. He hit four homers in eight games before tearing a ligament in his throwing elbow that required Tommy John surgery.

 
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Home / Genesis / Yankees' Jasson Dominguez carted off after collision with wall
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