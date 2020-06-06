Cops on lockdown duty to be tested thrice for accurate results, families of personnel in police lines to be screened

gurugram

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:20 IST

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases among police personnel, the health department has begun screening 450 personnel deployed across the city on lockdown duty. Officials said that personnel deployed on lockdown duty will be screened thrice in the next 14 days.

Also, around 600 family members of police personnel living in police lines in Gurugram and Manesar will be screened within 10 days, after 10 policemen tested positive on Friday and Saturday.

At present, 30 personnel — mostly deployed at borders and containment zones — have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gurugram.

Officials said that the testing will be done thrice, as second tests of positive cases, done within four days of the first, gave a different result in at least 14 instances. According to the health department officials, conducting a screening every fifth day would help in identifying patients with symptoms.

The incubation cycle of the coronavirus is at least five to seven days, therefore, it is crucial to screen suspected cases after every fifth day. Also, asymptomatic personnel in the first screening might turn out to be a Covid-19 patient in the second or third screening.

The police said the most of the personnel who tested positive were asymptomatic, except for the police spokesperson, who worked out of the commissioner’s office building and three others.

At least 10 of the 30 policemen are presently placed in home-isolation, while the rest are at a quarantine facility at police lines in Manesar.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), said that the infected police personnel have been put under isolation and contact tracing is being carried out.

The police commissioner of Gurugram, Muhammad Akil, said that several measures are being taken to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread among the police personnel at different locations. “The health team is monitoring their health and if they spot any symptom, such as cough, cold and fever, will take their samples for testing and advise them to remain in isolation until their test results are declared,” he said.

Officials said that steps are being taken to ensure supply of essentials and medical assistance to the family members of the 10 policemen who tested positive in police lines of Gurugram and Manesar.

Akil said that an ambulance has also been retained on standby, to handle any emergency. “We have assigned an assistant commissioner of police, who is the nodal officer, to ensure the well-being of the families and ensure their demands are taken care of. Many had requested to allow tuition teachers due to the loss of studies before the online classes started. We have requested two teachers, who work in private schools, living on the campus to hold free online classes to help students facing difficulties,” he said.

The police said that entry of outsiders in police lines has been suspended since the first week of April. Also, a quarantine ward was set up in April, said officials.

Akil said they are maintaining a database of senior citizens, mostly parents of police personnel, and those with comorbid or underlying medical conditions for close monitoring and surveillance. A team of doctor and nurses have been deployed for the purpose, full time, for the past two months.

Two mobile phone numbers of senior officials have also been shared with the families of police personnel, to cater to any exigency, said police. An assistant sub-inspector at the commissioner’s building has been directed to maintain a logbook of distress calls received from family members and mention the resolution.

The ACP of the area shall inspect the logbooks weekly to ensure appropriate action has been taken, said officials.

Regular sanitisation is conducted in police lines. Police personnel have been advised to spray sanitiser on themselves before entering their homes and to take a hot water bath before touching objects in the house.