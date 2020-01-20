Discom to start laying 33KV power lines in Gurugram’s developing sectors by next week

gurugram

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:52 IST

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) will start installing overhead electricity lines of 33 KV along all major roads in newly developed sectors (58 to 115) next week so that commercial and residential establishments located in these sectors receive permanent electricity supply.

Currently, these residential societies have temporary electricity connections via the 11 KV lines of the DHBVN, which form a 40-year-old infrastructure developed by the department to supply electricity to villages and municipal areas. The infrastructure is already overloaded due to old sectors (1 to 57).

For the new sectors (58 to 115), the Haryana government included provisions in the Master Plan 2031 to lay 33 KV lines underground (instead of overhead like the 11 KV lines in old sectors). Accordingly, the developers of commercial and residential societies have to build switching stations within their respective premises to connect their premises with the 33 KV lines.

KC Aggarwal, DHBVN chief engineer, said, “We are putting in 33 KV lines to meet the essential electricity demands of residents who are currently dependent on 11 KV lines, which are not sufficient. We have to complete the work by May-end. They are to be laid along the 60-metre wide road in sectors 58 to 115.” The work would cost ₹20 crore, officials said.

“As per the licence condition to private developers, they have to build switching stations individually or collectively within their premises for further distribution of the electricity lines for domestic use,” Aggarwal, who reviewed the detailed project report on Monday and issued instructions to the contractor to start work from next week, said.

The DHBVN, in September 2019, had issued notices to developers to build switching stations individually or collectively in their respective commercial and residential societies in sectors 58 to 115 as per a mandatory provision of the Master Plan 2031.

Joginder Singh Hooda, DHBVN superintending engineer, said, “We have received applications with plans of switching stations from over 30 developers so far and others have assured they will send their plans by February-end.”

The Supreme Court, in October last year, had banned the use of diesel generators in the city and the rest of the National Capital Region to combat air pollution—the Haryana government had then submitted an affidavit in the court assuring it would provide electricity to all new sectors where diesel generators are a major source of electricity.

“The Haryana government is in a hurry to meet the mandate of the Supreme Court to do away completely with diesel generators, and the court will not tolerate any further delay in this regard. This is the reason we believe the DHBVN is laying the 33 KV lines,” Sudhir Garg, resident, Centrum Park Sector 103, said.