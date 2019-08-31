DTCP to hold meetings with RWAs next month to resolve their issues

gurugram

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 04:11 IST

After receiving complaints from nine residents welfare associations (RWAs) pertaining to maintenance, administrative charges and lack of infrastructure in private colonies, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to hold consultations with all the stakeholders, including developers, to find a way forward. For this, the department has planned a series of meetings starting September 5.

According to DTCP officials, the meetings with RWAs will also be attended by developers and their senior representatives to ensure that these parleys yield results. “In the past, such meetings have helped us find solutions to several problems that seemed intractable earlier but through discussions we found answers,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

Pradeep Rahi, president, Ramprastha City Welfare Association, Sector 37-D, said that they have sought the intervention of the authorities to ensure that the 24-metre road connecting the complex to the main sector road should be completed at the earliest. “Another major problem is related to a large 12-13 foot wide drain that carries storm water and also sewage from the nearby villages passes right through our colony. Earlier, it was a small drain but now it has assumed the shape of a nullah that causes foul stink and provides space to mosquitoes to breed. We want this drain to be covered in residential areas,” Rahi said, adding that he has listed this matter for the meeting.

The RWA admitted that issues raised in earlier meetings pertaining to poor power and water supply have been resolved to a major extent due to intervention of the department.

Another residents’ body that has listed their issues is JMD Garden RWA on Sohna Road, which has demanded transfer of maintenance to the RWA. “The authority has already issued directions for transfer of maintenance, but these have not been executed. So, we have listed this matter to ensure that things happen on the ground,” said Amit Vashisht, an RWA member.

Residents of Antriksh Heights, a society in Sector 84, has asked the department to get the construction of 24-metre sector road expedited to provide them connectivity.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 04:11 IST