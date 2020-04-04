Gurugram: Common spaces in 350 condominiums to be sanitised in week-long drive

gurugram

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:01 IST

In a week-long drive, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will sanitise common spaces of about 350 condominiums, gated colonies and residential sectors falling within its jurisdiction, said officials on Saturday. According to MCG officials, they will also sanitise the premises of around 250 banks and ATMs, 70 community centres, 700 parks, grocery shops and chemist stores as part of the drive that started on April 2.

The MCG has constituted nine teams for this task and every day, 40 banks and ATMs, 60 residential spaces and 120 parks are cleaned. Each team has 10-12 members.

MCG commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, said that the drive is being carried out at sites that people tend to visit often during the Covid-19 pandemic. These locations are being disinfected and sanitised on priority, to reduce the spread of Covid-19. “While we are appealing to the residents to stay indoors, we also realise that they need to venture outdoors for procuring essential items. We have, hence, identified such locations across the city and are using isopropyl alcohol hydrochloride to disinfect and sanitise these places, on priority, to ensure virus and bacteria do not stay on surfaces,” Singh said.

MCG officials said that RWAs of condominiums, gated colonies, residential sectors, and those running grocery stores and chemist shops, which are not covered in the drive, can also reach out to the MCG directly for getting their premises sanitised after April 8.