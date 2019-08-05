e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Probe into damage to Iffco Chowk underpass sought

The complainants demanded a probe alleging that the road, which was opened to the public on March 17 this year, was built using poor quality material. In their complaint, the activists said that the cave-in, up to 100 metres, had inconvenienced the commuters and residents.

gurugram Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The complainants demanded a probe alleging that the road, which was opened to the public on March 17 this year, was built using poor quality material.
The complainants demanded a probe alleging that the road, which was opened to the public on March 17 this year, was built using poor quality material.(Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

A group of RTI activists lodged a complaint with the city police against the contractor and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after surface road on both sides of Iffco Chowk underpass was damaged on Friday. The complainants demanded a probe alleging that the road, which was opened to the public on March 17 this year, was built using poor quality material.

In their complaint, the activists said that the cave-in, up to 100 metres, had inconvenienced the commuters and residents. “We want a probe into the matter as this underpass was built recently. A case should be registered in this matter against the contractor and officials overseeing the construction,” Ramesh Kumar, a city-based RTI activist who submitted the complaint at the DLF Phase 2 police station.

NHAI officials, however, said damage was caused by extreme waterlogging on both sides of the underpass on Friday.

DLF Phase 2 SHO Vinod Kumar said they have received the complaint and the matter is being probed.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 03:55 IST

tags
more from gurugram
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss