Probe into damage to Iffco Chowk underpass sought

A group of RTI activists lodged a complaint with the city police against the contractor and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after surface road on both sides of Iffco Chowk underpass was damaged on Friday. The complainants demanded a probe alleging that the road, which was opened to the public on March 17 this year, was built using poor quality material.

In their complaint, the activists said that the cave-in, up to 100 metres, had inconvenienced the commuters and residents. “We want a probe into the matter as this underpass was built recently. A case should be registered in this matter against the contractor and officials overseeing the construction,” Ramesh Kumar, a city-based RTI activist who submitted the complaint at the DLF Phase 2 police station.

NHAI officials, however, said damage was caused by extreme waterlogging on both sides of the underpass on Friday.

DLF Phase 2 SHO Vinod Kumar said they have received the complaint and the matter is being probed.

