Three men die after motorcycle collides with water tanker

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:33 IST

Three men were killed after the motorcycle they were riding allegedly collided with a stationary water tanker near IMT Chandawali, Faridabad, on Wednesday evening. The police said that the men were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

According to the police, the men were identified as Naveen Kumar, 20, Rahul, 18, both residents of Sector 3, Faridabad, and Vipin, 20, a resident of Ladoli village in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Kumar and Vipin used to work at a private company and Rahul was unemployed. The incident took place on Wednesday around 4.30pm when they were going to Mandkola village, Palwal.

In the police complaint, Kumar’s brother said that the men had gone to Mandkola to meet a friend. “Naveen and his friends, Rahul and Vipin, were riding his TVS Sport motorcycle. When they were nearing IMT Chandawali, their motorcycle collided with a water tanker which was parked on the wrong side of the road,” he added. The police said that the victims were taken to a hospital in Faridabad where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Narender Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar Ballabhgarh police station, said, “The men were not able to see the water tanker and collided with it. They sustained fatal injuries and were immediately taken to a hospital by the bystanders. However, the doctors declared them dead on arrival. We have filed a case against the owner of the water tanker for not parking it properly on the road. He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.” The police said that the victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 283 (whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Ballabhgarh police station on Thursday, the police said.