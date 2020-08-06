e-paper
Home / Gurugram / To ensure safe I Day celebrations, Covid 19 test for staff, awardees to be conducted

To ensure safe I Day celebrations, Covid 19 test for staff, awardees to be conducted

gurugram Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:53 IST
The Gurugram administration will test security personnel to be deployed at the Independence Day celebrations at the Tau Devi Lal stadium for the coronavirus disease Covid-19. Along with them, persons receiving commendation certificates and awards too will be tested.

The Union home ministry, last month, had called for a more restricted celebrations around the country in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had asked that all events be restricted to a few people to avoid crowds and that all health protocols are followed.

Gurugram has made it mandatory for those attending the event at the stadium to wear a mask and have their body temperature checked, said officials.

Haryana deputy chief minsiter Dushyant Chautala will be the chief guest and he will unfurl the national flag.

Amit Khatri, Gurugram deputy commissioner, who chaired a meeting of officials in this regard at PWD Guest House on Thursday, said that the district administration will felicitate the freedom fighters at their homes.

The administration will also felicitate Covid-19 warriors -- health workers, sanitation workers and staff from other departments. “The nominations for these awards can be sent through email or submitted at room no 112 in mini-secretariat. This list will be finalised by August 12 after which all these employees will have to undergo Covid 19 test,” said Khatri, adding that health department has assured that results of these tests would be made available by August 14.

The deputy commissioner said that employees and security personnel deployed around the chief guest will have to undergo Covid-19 test.

“The entire stadium will be sanitised by the municipal corporation of Gurugram. Rehearsals of the parade will be held complying with all safety norms on August 11, 12 and 13,” he said.

Delving on the programme, Khatri said that the chief guest will first pay homage to martyrs at John Hall in the morning and thereafter reach the stadium and unfurl the national flag.A parade will be held at the stadium after which the chief guest will address the gathering.

The function this year will not witness the usual colourful cultural programmes but a small event will be presented by school students and the programme will culminate with singing of the national anthem, said officials.

