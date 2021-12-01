7.5kg ovarian tumour removed from 43-year-old woman in Bengaluru hospital

An ovarian tumour weighing around seven-and-a-half kilogram was successfully removed from the abdomen of a 43-year-old woman at Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road. The team of doctors who conducted the surgery was led by Dr Manisha Singh, senior consultant of gynaecology and sub-specialist of reproductive medicine at the Fortis Hospital.

The patient was diagnosed with the non-malignant tumour on a routine health check-up on her visit to the hospital. The 43-year-old woman was experiencing continuous weight gain and her stomach size had visibly increased in the past six months.

Upon diagnosis, she was suggested to undergo ultrasound. Following the investigation, the reports revealed a cyst in her belly measuring 28 x25x20cm. The doctors treating her advised immediate surgical removal of the tumour owing to its weight and the threat it posed to the health of the patient.

“The patient had come for a routine gynaecology check-up as she appeared to be gaining weight around her tummy. She was asymptomatic otherwise. During her pelvic scan, we were surprised to see a huge cyst in her tummy which was 28 x25x20cm size mass," Dr Singh said, adding, “We had requested for a CT Scan of her abdomen, the scan showed a cyst weighing 7.5kg. An extensive major surgery was required to remove the tumour and we decided to go ahead with laparotomy which was straightforward and uncomplicated.”

“The procedure went on well and the patient was discharged in 4days. If left unattended and undiagnosed, the cyst could have progressed to cancer,” the lead deoctor in the surgical team informed.

Dr Singh stressed on the need for all women to engage in preventive health check-ups and get themselves scanned for any underlying health condition.

Preventive health check-up helps in detection of potentially life-threatening health conditions or diseases at an early stage which reduces the risk of undergoing surgeries and other chronic medical conditions.

By identifying the disease at an early stage, there is increased chances for treatment and cure. Regular check-ups help doctors in the diagnosis of disease early, which makes the treatment more effective.