Are you listening? Smoking linked with increased risk of hearing loss

Smokers are at a greater risk of hearing loss, according to a study.

The research was conducted on over 50,000 participants over a span of eight years. Researchers analysed data from annual health checkups, which included audio testing performed by a technician and a health-related lifestyle questionnaire completed by each participant.

They examined the effects of smoking status (current, former, and never), the number of cigarettes smoked per day, and the duration of smoking cessation on the extent of hearing loss.

While the association between smoking and high-frequency hearing loss was stronger than that of low-frequency hearing loss, the risk of both high- and low-frequency hearing loss increased with cigarette consumption. The increased risk of hearing loss decreased within 5 years after quitting smoking.

“With a large sample size, long follow-up period, and objective assessment of hearing loss, our study provides strong evidence that smoking is an independent risk factor of hearing loss,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Huanhuan Hu of Japan’s National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

“These results provide strong evidence to support that smoking is a causal factor for hearing loss and emphasize the need for tobacco control to prevent or delay the development of hearing loss.” The study has been published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

