As dengue spreads in UP districts, doctors warn it may impact foetus growth
health

As dengue spreads in UP districts, doctors warn it may impact foetus growth

Nine new cases of dengue were reported in Muzzaffarnagar on Friday. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is closer to Delhi, six new case of the vector-borne disease were reported on Friday, taking the overall infection number to 603.
Dengue-infected patients are seen inside a hospital ward in Prayagraj on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Dengue is spreading fast in some cities in Uttar Pradesh. News agency PTI reported on Saturday that nine new cases of the vector-borne disease has been reported in Muzaffarnagar in the last one day.

This took the overall tally in the district to 262, it quoted chief medical officer MS Faujdar as saying.

A total of 135 cases of these cases have so far been detected in Muzaffarnagar in the month of November.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is closer to Delhi, six new case of the dengue were reported on Friday, taking the overall infection number to 603. However, the active cases in the district have been dipping, with 19 patients under treatment at present.

The dengue tally had breached the 500-mark in Gautam Buddh Nagara on November 6 this year, with the district reporting 160 dengue cases this month alone.

District malaria officer (DMO) Rajesh Sharma said that the health department is on alert and has been conducting intensive fogging drives across Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meanwhile, health experts said that dengue makes pregnant women vulnerable to unfavourable pregnancy as compared to non-infected pregnant women.

"The foetus may suffer from growth restriction (IUGR) and may be under-weight. Besides, sometimes the delivery happens before time and babies who are born preterm may have multiple complications of respiratory systems, neurological or digestive disturbances and may fail to thrive. Occasionally there may be intrauterine foetal demise, in severe cases," Dr Smita Vats, Gynecologist, Medharbour Clinic, told news agency ANI.

In a case where the foetus is under distress or there is internal bleeding, delivery of the baby needs to be expedited and preterm or early delivery is needed, the doctor added.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist, obstetrician and IVF expert, Nurture Clinic, said, "In febrile pregnant women infected with dengue fever, the risk of an unfavourable pregnancy outcome is sometimes higher than in non-infected women. There isn't enough evidence to suggest that dengue directly damages the foetus."

The dengue virus causes fever and severe haemorrhagic symptoms in humans. Dengue Virus Serotype-2 is more fatal.

The vector borne disease spreads through the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito and is dangerous as the infected mother may pass on infection to the foetus.

Topics
dengue uttar pradesh
