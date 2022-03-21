Astra, Glaxo Covid antibodies show some Omicron effect in mice

AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Covid antibody therapies elicited some protection against the omicron variant and its newest mutation, known as BA.2, in mice.

The treatments lost potency but they reduced the viral burden and limited lung inflammation caused by the virus, scientists from the Washington University School of Medicine reported on the bioRxiv server. The findings weren’t peer-reviewed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omicron has overpowered some antibody treatments, notably an older cocktail from Eli Lilly & Co., and raised questions about others such as Glaxo and partner Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab. Astra’s medicine, Evusheld, last week won regulatory clearance in the UK to prevent Covid in patients with poor immune defenses.