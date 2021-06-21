Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayurvedic formulations effective in managing post-Covid hyperglycaemia, finds study

Hyperglycaemia is the medical term for a high blood sugar level and it is a common problem for people with diabetes.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:40 PM IST
At least 14.4% of patients reported onset of diabetes as they were hospitalised for Covid-19, causing dysfunctioning of glucose metabolism, resulting into hyperglycaemia after recovery, a study found.(HT file)

Patients suffering from high blood sugar after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can find some respite in ayurvedic formulations like BGR-34, which are based on natural bioactive compounds and help manage hyperglycaemia, according to experts. 

At least 14.4% of patients reported onset of diabetes as they were hospitalised for Covid-19, causing dysfunctional glucose metabolism, leading to hyperglycaemia after recovery, a global study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism Journal found. 

Here is all you need to know about what helps if you have hyperglycaemia:

-- BGR-34 formulation could help these patients as it has natural bioactive compounds of Daruharidra with DPP-4 inhibitory effect, research conducted by by the Council Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) and CIMAP (Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants) found. 

-- Among the several drugs available to control hyperglycaemia, DPP-4 inhibitors have been found to be the safest against post-Covid high blood sugar, according to a recent study in Elsevier journal.

-- According to the Journal of Drug Research, the primary source of DPP-4 inhibitors is the Daruharidra plant.

-- Dr AKS Rawat, a scientist from National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, which has developed the ayurvedic drug, said, "Because of this property, the Daruharidra was added in the herbal formulation BGR-34." Scientists researched intensively to study its efficacy, he said.

-- Apart from Daruharidra, BGR-34 has two herbal elements that can keep hyperglycaemia in control. One is gymnemic acid, sourced from Gudmaar medicinal plant, which, according to ChemRxiv journal, controls such conditions in diabetic patients. The other element is Trigonoside IB. This is found in fenugreek and also helps in controlling hyperglycemia, according to the journal.

