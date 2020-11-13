‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:48 IST

On the occasion of Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two ayurveda institutes - Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur via video conferencing on Friday.

“Everything is being integrated in today’s era and this approach has made Ayurveda play an important role in the medical world. Allopathic and Ayurvedic practices will now go hand in hand. For the first time, the science of our ancient India is being integrated with the science of the 21 century,” PM Modi said.

“Now that you all are a part of the nation’s topmost Ayurvedic centre, your responsibility has increased. You have to come up with a syllabus that is of the international level,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the two institutes.

The demand for immunity boosters from India such as turmeric and Ayurvedic products has grown globally, the PM said. “Despite our nation being very populous, the Covid-19 situation is under control because every household is consuming immunity boosters like turmeric milk, the ashwagandha herb, kaadha etc. The demand for these products has increased during the pandemic,” he said.

Chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were also present at the event.

While ITRA has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of Parliament, NIA has been deemed to be a university by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Earlier in the day, the PM had wished the nation on the occasion of Ayurveda Day. “Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!” he tweeted.

The Ministry of Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, sidda and homoeopathy) has been observing Ayurveda Day since 2016 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras).