Ayurveda Day: PM Narendra Modi to dedicate 2 ayurveda institutes to nation

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:00 IST

On the occasion of the fifth Ayurveda Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate two ayurveda institutes to the nation—Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Both the institutes are the country’s premier institutions of ayurveda.

The former has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of Parliament, and the latter has been deemed to be a university by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Ministry of Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, sidda and homoeopathy) has been observing Ayurveda Day since 2016 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). This year, it is on November 13.

In the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the event will be observed largely on virtual platforms from 10.30am.

ITRA has 12 departments, three clinical laboratories and three research laboratories. It is also a leader in research work in traditional medicine, and presently, it is conducting 33 research projects. ITRA has been formed by conglomerating the cluster of four ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar.

It is the first institute in the Ayush sector with the INI tag. With the upgraded status, ITRA will have autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education by offering courses as per modern, international standards. Further, it will forge inter-disciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to ayurveda.

NIA got a shot in the arm with deemed-to-be-university (de novo category) status. NIA’s contribution to preserving, promoting and advancing authentic ayurveda in the last few decades has been significant.

Presently, NIA has 14 different departments. It runs numerous courses in Ayurveda from certificate to doctoral level and is a pioneer in research activities.

At present, it conducts 54 different research projects. With the conferring of the deemed-to-be-university tag, the national institute aims to become a state-of-the-art tertiary health care, education and research institute in ayurveda.