e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Health / Government unveils draft of rare diseases policy, to focus on prevention

Government unveils draft of rare diseases policy, to focus on prevention

The government estimates that about 6-8% of country’s population is affected by a rare disease

health Updated: Jan 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is one of the select government hospitals that will provide treatment for rare diseases.
The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is one of the select government hospitals that will provide treatment for rare diseases.(HT File Photo)
         

The Government on Monday put out the much awaited draft National Policy For Rare Diseases 2020 in public domain that proposes to provide up to Rs 15 lakh for rare disease treatment to patients needing one-time treatment.

HT last month had reported that government was soon releasing the policy.

The list of beneficiaries includes all who are covered under the government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The proposal makes about 40% of the country’s population eligible for getting money under the special fund.

The government has also proposed to facilitate voluntary donations to fund the treatment by creating a dedicated digital platform. It will also notify select government hospitals that provide treatment for rare diseases that include Delhi’s AIIMS and Maulana Azad Medical College and SGPGI in Lucknow.

The government focus will also be on prevention and high risk pregnant women will be screened for possible diseases.

The Union health ministry had begun formulating the policy for treatment of rare diseases in 2017. However, it later decided to review the policy due to ‘implementation challenges’ and in view of new information and updates available for its further improvement and effective implementation.

There is no universally accepted definition of rare disease. However, the World Health Organisation defines rare disease as an often debilitating lifelong disease or disorder with a prevalence of 1 or less per 1,000 population. Different countries have their own definitions to suit their specific requirements, and according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it is one in 2,500 people or less.

Since India doesn’t know the exact burden of rare disease, it is estimated by the government applying international standards that about 6-8% of country’s population is affected by a rare disease.

tags
top news
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe
US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news