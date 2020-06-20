International Day of Yoga 2020: Anushka Sharma joins Ministry of AYUSH in promoting practice of Yoga

health

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2020, actor Anushka Sharma has been roped in by the Ministry of AYUSH to promote the practice of Yoga and launch the video blogging contest.

In a video shared by the ministry on Twitter, Anushka Sharma can be seen urging people to join her on June 21 to “spread the message of peace and love” by performing Yoga.

“Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace,” the 32-year-old actor said.

“So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practicing yoga on 21 June International Yoga Day,” she added.

Let's all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow.



Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now.



The Ministry of AYUSH announced the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest and urged people to send in their entries by June 21.

“Let’s all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020,” tweeted the ministry along with the actor’s video.

The first International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. This year, the International Day of Yoga will be commemorated virtually due to the Covid-19-related restrictions in place and social distancing requirements.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new reality for many of us. It has disrupted lives, created loneliness caused by social distancing as it has also led to increased anxiety caused by economic difficulties, fear of illness and worry about loved ones. This is only natural. This year’s celebration comes amidst this critical context,” UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said via a virtual message.

International Day of Yoga is held on the Summer Solstice (which falls between June 20-22 every year), which is also the longest day of the year and marks the beginning of summer. This Summer Solstice will coincide with a Ring of Fire eclipse or an annular eclipse.

