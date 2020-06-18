International Yoga Day 2020: Quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

more-lifestyle

Over the past many years, Yoga has become a popular form of exercise around the world especially since it not only exercises the body, but also the mind. Yoga is extremely beneficial, it improves blood flow, agility and allows one to achieve a few moments of mental clarity before we get back to the grind. International Day of Yoga is celebrated every day on 21 June, since 2015, and is a recognised event all around the world. It is a widely known fact that the physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga originated in India. The International Day of Yoga was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi In his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, where he suggested that a day celebrating and practicing yoga must be globally recognised. This 21 June will mark the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga Day, and given how the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in global lockdowns, the theme this year is, ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. So while you practice asanas at home, make sure you send some Yoga inspiration to your near and dear ones.

Here are some of the best quotes, images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, this International Day of Yoga:

*To perform every action artfully is yoga. - Swami Kripalu

*You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.- Sharon Gannon, co-creator of Jivamukti Yoga Method

*Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

*A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves. - Terri Guillemets

*Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. - Jason Crandell, author

*Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. - Rolf Gates, teacher and author

*Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame.- BKS Iyengar

*Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements. - Amit Ray, yoga practitioner

*Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it.- Sting, musician

*Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success - Svatmarama, yogic sage

