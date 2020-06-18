e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Bridge distances through yoga this year’: PM Modi’snuanced message for Yoga Day

‘Bridge distances through yoga this year’: PM Modi’snuanced message for Yoga Day

The theme for the Yoga Day this year is Yoga at home and Yoga with family, reflecting the need to maintain social distancing.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly posts video of himself doing Yoga.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly posts video of himself doing Yoga.(AFP Photo/File/representative use)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday rooted for using yoga as a multi-dimensional solution to many health challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and asked the people to celebrate the international Yoga Day on June 21 in their homes to bridge the distance between the mind and the body.

The Prime Minister’s message around the Yoga Day was put out today in a video clip. He said that people should know that yoga brings things together; therefore, the physical distancing imposed due to the outbreak of the deadly virus should not dampen our spirits or affect our enthusiasm while we observe the day.

“These are times of distancing. But do you know that yoga is what ends distance. Yoga joins or brings things together,” he said, before adding that yoga ends the distance between the mind and the body and expectations and reality.

“It also ends the distance between the life we have and the life we want to have,” Modi said in the video clip, while explaining the ancient practice’s role in mitigating stress generated in the day to day life.

Also Read: PM Modi launches auction of coal mines. Full speech here

Mentioning the special role yoga has in preventive healthcare, the prime minister said that after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the focus would be on preventive healthcare, which will result in even greater relevance and popularity for yoga.

“In the post Covid19 era, the focus on preventive healthcare will get stronger and that is why I am confident that yoga will become even more popular,” Modi said.

Also Read: Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression

The prime minister also noted that the theme for this year’s Yoga Day was ‘Yoga at home’ and ‘Yoga with family’ which took into account the present need to follow social distancing. He advised people to assemble only in small gatherings if need be.

“We are marking the sixth yoga day in extraordinary times. Usually, yoga day is about public events, mass participation. This year, yoga day goes indoors,” the prime minister said.

The sixth international Yoga Day will be observed on June 21, when a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast on electronic and digital platforms on the occasion, according to the health ministry. Unlike previous occasions, there will be no mass gatherings this year due to the threat of infections posed by contagious coronavirus disease.

