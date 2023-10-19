Medical professionals are assets of the country: President Murmu at AIIMS, Patna convocation

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna, Bihar. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that this is the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Patna and it is a day of pride for this institution and for its students. She said that doctors who are receiving degrees today are ready to play their significant role in the health and development of the country and its citizens.

President Murmu also congratulated the meritorious girls for receiving degrees and gold medals.

Addressing the convocation she said that "I am happy that today more than 55 percent of the students receiving degrees are girls and more than half of the students receiving gold medals and certificates of merit on the stage are girls. I congratulate all the daughters for this achievement."

The President said that AIIMS is an institute of national importance. It has set many new standards in the field of medicine and research in the country and abroad. AIIMS is an excellent medical institute where the highest quality and advanced treatment is being provided to people from all sections of society.

The President called Medical professionals as the assets of the country.

"There is a need for a large number of competent doctors and nurses to meet the health needs of the large population of our country. Today, all you doctors and nurses who have entered the field of health care after obtaining degrees from here are the assets of our country," she said in an address at AIIMS Patna.

The President appreciated AIIMS Patna for securing 27th position in the NIRF Ranking 2023 for the first time. She was happy to note that this institution is producing highly competent doctors. She said that "medical professionals are the assets of our country. They have a big responsibility to keep citizens healthy.."

President Murmu also appreciated AIIMS Patna for taking its health services to the underpriviledged and poor.

"I am happy to know that AIIMS Patna is taking health services to the poorest and the underprivileged. I appreciate all the doctors and all the staff here who are working tirelessly day and night to serve the patients, " President Murmu said in a post on X. (ANI)

