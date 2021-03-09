IND USA
A health worker administers polio vaccine to a child as another marks a child on her finger.(AP)
No adverse impact due to rescheduling of polio immunisation drive: Centre

India conducts one nationwide National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as the pulse polio immunisation programme, and two sub-national immunization days every year to maintain population immunity against the wild poliovirus and to sustain its polio-free status.
New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) There was no adverse impact due to rescheduling of the National Immunisation Day (NID), which was successfully conducted within two weeks and more than 15.8 crore children were vaccinated, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

India conducts one nationwide NID, commonly known as the pulse polio immunisation programme, and two sub-national immunization days every year to maintain population immunity against the wild poliovirus and to sustain its polio-free status.

The National Polio Immunisation programme was rescheduled from January 17 since the massive countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out the previous day, Choubey said in a written reply to a question.

The NID was conducted successfully on January 31, Choubey said.

"There was no adverse impact due to rescheduling of NID, which was successfully conducted within two weeks and more than 15.8 crore children were vaccinated during this NID," he said.

