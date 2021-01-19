Russia says its second Covid-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100% effective
Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday said Russia's second vaccine against COVID-19 is 100% effective based on the results of clinical trials, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.
Moscow has said its other approved COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.
- Ghebreyesus also pointed out that the initial objective with which Covax was launched will fail to meet its targets if nations do not abide by the policies of equitable distribution.
- Agnani said a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till January 17 as per provisional reports, adding that 2,07,229 of them received the jabs on day one of the drive.
