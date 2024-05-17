 Surge in bad health due to lifestyle choices, age: Study - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
Surge in bad health due to lifestyle choices, age: Study

ht_print | ByRhythma Kaul
May 17, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Air pollution, smoking, low birthweight and short gestation were also among the largest contributors to disability-adjusted life years in 2021

The number of people experiencing poor health and early death caused by metabolism-related risk factors such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high BMI has increased by 50% since 2000, according to a new global study published on Thursday in The Lancet.

Despite global decreases, the disease burden from child and maternal malnutrition risk factors remained high in some parts of the world, such as sub-Saharan Africa. (AFP File Photo)
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

