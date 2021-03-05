UK Covid-19 trial finds no benefit of gout drug in hospitalised adults

A large British trial has halted enrolments to test gout drug colchicine as a potential treatment for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, after a sub-study of the trial found that the medication did not have any effect on the patients.

An independent panel suggested pausing recruitment of volunteers in the colchicine arm of the trial based on a preliminary analysis, scientists involved in UK's RECOVERY study said. The study is the world's largest trial of treatments for hospitalised Covid-19 adults.