Actor Jay Benedict, known for Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, dies due to Covid-19

hollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:24 IST

Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus. He was 68. The actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle with the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Benedict's management team said, "It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection." The American actor was best known for playing Russ Jordan in James Cameron’s 1986 sci-fi epic Aliens, also featuring Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton.

Also read: Actor Honor Blackman, known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, dies at 94

Born in California, Benedict's family left the US for Europe when he was a child. He also starred in British soap opera Emmerdale in 1997, in which he played businessman Doug Hamilton.

In a career spanning four decades, Benedict also appeared in The Dark Knight Rises and played the role of John Kieffer, the US Army officer and friend of detective Christopher Foyle in British period drama Foyle’s War.

He also has UK shows such as The Bill, Jonathan Creek, and Casualty to his credit.

Benedict is survived by his actor-wife Phoebe Scholfield and their two sons Leopold and Freddie. The actor also had another daughter from a previous relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more