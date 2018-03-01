AR Rahman shares throwback picture with fellow Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer ahead of 90th Academy Awards

Oscar-winner AR Rahman shared his moment of “catching up” with celebrated composer Hans Zimmer at the Oscar Concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Zimmer, the man behind the music of The Dark Knight trilogy, Gladiator, Inception and The Lion King seemed engrossed in conversation with Rahman -- as seen in a photograph shared by the latter on Instagram.

“Catching up,” Rahman captioned the image.

Catching up ! A post shared by @ arrahman on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:28pm PST

The Indian composer, lovingly called the Mozart of Madras, was suited and booted for the concert, where his hit score from Slumdog Millionaire was included in the line-up.

“Getting ready for the Oscar concert with the LA philharmonic orchestra,” Rahman tweeted before the concert. He posed besides the golden Oscar statue.

Getting ready for the Oscar concert with the LA philharmonic orchestra ! .....Photo by Kevin Doucette .. pic.twitter.com/gkC97FDTF6 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 1, 2018

Rahman won two Oscars for British filmmaker Danny Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Academy Awards.

The concert, in the run-up to the 90th annual Oscars, was held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, as part of a collaboration between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

It included the world premiere of suites arranged from all five original score Oscar nominees: Dunkirk by Zimmer, Phantom Thread by Jonny Greenwood, The Shape of Water by Alexandre Desplat, Star Wars: The Last Jedi by John Williams, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Carter Burwell.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, will be held on March 4. It will air live in India on March 5 on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.

