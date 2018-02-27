 Black Panther exceeds all expectations, inches closer to becoming the fifth Marvel film to make $1 billion at BO | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Black Panther exceeds all expectations, inches closer to becoming the fifth Marvel film to make $1 billion at BO

Black Panther is on track to becoming just the fifth Marvel movie to cross the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office.

hollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2018 17:18 IST
Anousha Sakoui, Bloomberg
This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios'
This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)(AP)

Black Panther joined an exclusive group in Hollywood by becoming one of only four movies to earn $100 million or more in its second weekend in theatres. The film is poised to top $1 billion worldwide.

By Sunday, the movie had exceeded $400 million in the US and Canada, getting there faster than any other Marvel title, parent Walt Disney Co. said in a statement. It has collected $704 million worldwide, with the second-biggest market, China, yet to open. Just four Marvel films have earned more than $1 billion globally.

Read the Black Panther movie review here.

The strong global reception is all the more notable because it’s Disney’s first superhero feature with a largely African-American cast and likely will put to rest notions that films with black casts don’t attract a broad audience. The reception in US cities has been huge, with places like Memphis seeing theatre attendance up more than 80% over average.

African-Americans have been drawn to the big screen debut of an African superhero and a storyline that tackles issues of race and colonization. While the movie is performing beyond expectations at home and overseas, in the case of Black Panther, 57% of ticket sales are domestic, higher than other superhero films, according to Box Office Mojo.

After setting weekday records for a Marvel title, Black Panther took in an estimated $111.7 million last weekend in North American theaters, ComScore Inc. said Monday in an email. The film beat Disney’s forecast of $83 million to $95 million, while analysts including Box Office Pro and Box Office Mojo were projecting $101 million to $120 million.

The film has made close to Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you