Black Panther exceeds all expectations, inches closer to becoming the fifth Marvel film to make $1 billion at BO

Black Panther joined an exclusive group in Hollywood by becoming one of only four movies to earn $100 million or more in its second weekend in theatres. The film is poised to top $1 billion worldwide.

By Sunday, the movie had exceeded $400 million in the US and Canada, getting there faster than any other Marvel title, parent Walt Disney Co. said in a statement. It has collected $704 million worldwide, with the second-biggest market, China, yet to open. Just four Marvel films have earned more than $1 billion globally.

The strong global reception is all the more notable because it’s Disney’s first superhero feature with a largely African-American cast and likely will put to rest notions that films with black casts don’t attract a broad audience. The reception in US cities has been huge, with places like Memphis seeing theatre attendance up more than 80% over average.

African-Americans have been drawn to the big screen debut of an African superhero and a storyline that tackles issues of race and colonization. While the movie is performing beyond expectations at home and overseas, in the case of Black Panther, 57% of ticket sales are domestic, higher than other superhero films, according to Box Office Mojo.

After setting weekday records for a Marvel title, Black Panther took in an estimated $111.7 million last weekend in North American theaters, ComScore Inc. said Monday in an email. The film beat Disney’s forecast of $83 million to $95 million, while analysts including Box Office Pro and Box Office Mojo were projecting $101 million to $120 million.

The film has made close to Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office.

